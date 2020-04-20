Several Highways To Receive Upgrades in Harrison, Panola

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Several Highways To Receive Upgrades in Harrison, Panola

Mon April 20, 2020 - West Edition #9
TxDOT


Additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways in Harrison and Panola Counties will be worked on.
Additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways in Harrison and Panola Counties will be worked on.

Safety features will be added or enhanced along six highways in Northeast Texas during the coming year, according to plans approved in March by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

"We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways in Harrison and Panola Counties," said Ray Brady, area engineer of TxDOT in Marshall.

"We will be resurfacing a 12.3-mile section of the highway from Rusk County line to State Highway 149 in Carthage," said Brady. "A little more work will be conducted on a 4.4-mile section beginning at the Rusk County line. The old pavement will be removed, the base materials strengthened and then the entire roadway will be repaved."

Other Areas of Work

Highways included in the plan for Harrison County are: 4.7 mi. of Farm-to-Market Road 1186, starting from US Highway 59 to the Panola County Line; 7 mi. of FM 2625, starting from FM 3251 to US 59; and 4.8 mi. of FM 1998, starting from US 80 to FM 2199.

Roads included in the plan for Panola County are: 9.8 mi. of FM 1186, from US Highway 79 to the Harrison County line; 15.2 mi. of FM 124, from US 79 to US 59; and 17.3 mi. of State Highway 315, from US 79 to the Rusk County Line.

Longview Road and Bridge of Longview was awarded the $1.8 million bid. Work on the projects should begin in May and take about 15 months, according to representatives of TxDOT.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 mi. of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, it delivers a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. "Like" us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

infrastructure Road Maintenance TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation