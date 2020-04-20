Several Highways To Receive Upgrades in Harrison, Panola

Additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways in Harrison and Panola Counties will be worked on.

Safety features will be added or enhanced along six highways in Northeast Texas during the coming year, according to plans approved in March by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

"We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways in Harrison and Panola Counties," said Ray Brady, area engineer of TxDOT in Marshall.

"We will be resurfacing a 12.3-mile section of the highway from Rusk County line to State Highway 149 in Carthage," said Brady. "A little more work will be conducted on a 4.4-mile section beginning at the Rusk County line. The old pavement will be removed, the base materials strengthened and then the entire roadway will be repaved."

Other Areas of Work

Highways included in the plan for Harrison County are: 4.7 mi. of Farm-to-Market Road 1186, starting from US Highway 59 to the Panola County Line; 7 mi. of FM 2625, starting from FM 3251 to US 59; and 4.8 mi. of FM 1998, starting from US 80 to FM 2199.

Roads included in the plan for Panola County are: 9.8 mi. of FM 1186, from US Highway 79 to the Harrison County line; 15.2 mi. of FM 124, from US 79 to US 59; and 17.3 mi. of State Highway 315, from US 79 to the Rusk County Line.

Longview Road and Bridge of Longview was awarded the $1.8 million bid. Work on the projects should begin in May and take about 15 months, according to representatives of TxDOT.

