Shann Cooke

Takeuchi-US has hired Shann Cooke as its new Midwest regional product manager.

Cooke will be responsible for supporting all of the company's dealers and national rental accounts in the Midwest region, which includes the states of Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He also will train the region's salesforce on product features, benefits, applications and how to perform effective machine demonstrations.

"Shann has a long and proven track record in sales," said Shay Klusmeyer, divisional sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "He also understands the heavy equipment market, having owned and operated his own machines for more than 20 years. His knowledge of the entire sales process, from managing teams and logistics to closing the deal will help us develop our salesforce throughout the Midwest. We're very pleased to have Shann on board."

Currently based in Thompsons Station, Tenn., Cooke previously worked as a territory sales manager where he was responsible for lead generation, customer retention and machine maintenance and support. His other work experience includes mobile sales, logistics management and positions as a sales representative and coordinator for an equipment rental dealer.

"I'm really excited to put my skills to work for Takeuchi," said Cooke. "Throughout my career, I've learned a great deal about equipment sales and service, and I'm confident that I'll be able to help Takeuchi continue to nurture and build upon its strong reputation here in the Midwest region."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories