ShearCore, an Exodus Global company, announced that Tim Jacobson has joined the team as the service manager. Jacobson will be the primary liaison between the customer, field service, inside sales, outside sales, engineering and operations.

Jacobson brings with him a wealth of knowledge with more than 20 years' experience in mechanical repair. Most recently, he was employed as the mobile equipment shop planner at US Steel-Minntac, where he supported the equipment department through strategic workflow management, including sublet coordination, repair dispatch, appointment scheduling, warranty and claims pricing, and authorization clearances.

He also was responsible for developing maintenance schedules, 5S projects and hazard elimination projects that ensured jobsite safety for standard operating procedures.

"I am absolutely thrilled, and honored, to be a part of a company with such a strong team atmosphere, and the desire to make the working experience not only productive, but, also, fun," said Jacobson. "Thank you, again, for the opportunity and I cannot wait to become an integrated member of this team."

Brian Hawn, vice president of service, said, "I can't be more excited to have Tim join our ShearCore Team. He brings a wealth of experience to not only help service our customers/dealers and ultimately reduce overall downtime but will also be a direct liaison for customer feedback and provide data to our engineering/manufacturing team in order to continue to build the best product for customer's needs."

ShearCore, a division of Exodus Global, offers a full product line for the recycling and demolition industries that includes the Fortress Mobile Shears and Concrete Processors, manufactured in Superior, Wis.

