Following January's announcement about the company's new brand and shared visions for the North America market moving forward, DEVELON (formerly Doosan construction equipment) will provide further details in a new video.

The video will go live on Feb. 27, 2023, on the DEVELON North American YouTube channel.

"The video will communicate the timeline and heritage associated with the former brand, as well as highlight the brand's new vision and generate awareness for DEVELON," said Todd Roecker, vice president of growth initiatives in North America.

"We are building momentum for the new brand as we work toward the full public launch at ConExpo."

The video will open with information on the company's long history in the construction industry and will transition into an interview with the CEO of Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Young-cheul Cho. Cho will speak on the reasoning behind the new brand name and introduce the vision and purpose of the brand.

"When coming up with a new name, we had many ideas that could represent our brand's direction and value," said Cho. "That is why we came up with the combination of the two words ‘Develop' and ‘Onwards.' We believe these words show the brand's purpose to advance the development of our world with new products and solutions".

The CEO of Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Seung Hyun Oh, also will be featured in the video and aims to assure DEVELON customers of the company's continuous commitment to satisfaction and innovative solutions.

"I have witnessed all the changes our company has gone through," said Oh. "From Daewoo to Doosan, and now DEVELON, even though the brand name changes, I can proudly say that our core value, to satisfy the needs of customers through endless product and technological innovation, hasn't changed."

Dedication to changing the future for customers and providing value beyond the product is of utmost importance for DEVELON, which is why the brand values will remain the same. DEVELON is excited about the opportunity to build a better future and continue to evolve with the shifting market.

The DEVELON brand launch will continue in March at ConExpo-Con/AGG in Las Vegas. Visitors will have the ability to see DEVELON-branded equipment, the history of the brand, new products and the future of the company. The DEVELON booth will be located in the Festival Grounds lot, F9153.

Today's top stories