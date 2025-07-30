SITECH South debuts Bluelight technology, an AI-powered autonomous control system for rollers & trucks at a recent event. Bluelight enables multitasking, boosts productivity and improves ROI. AI processes images in real-time, identifying obstacles and enhancing performance.

CEG photo A Cat CS12 roller with Bluelight technology completes compaction passes through supervised autonomy.

At a recent demonstration event hosted by Thompson Tractor in Hanceville, Ala., SITECH South introduced attendees to its latest product offering: Bluelight — an AI-powered supervised autonomous control system for rollers and articulated trucks that's quickly gaining traction with contractors.

During the event, a Cat CS12 compactor equipped with Bluelight performed live demos, operating without an operator in the seat.

"This technology makes the repetitive operation of multiple machines by a single source not just possible — but a reality available today," SITECH South representatives told attendees.

SITECH South is the exclusive distributor of Bluelight in Alabama, Georgia and South Florida. Launched in 2022, Bluelight already has been virtually perfected on new Cat rollers, with plans to expand into other classes of machinery.

"SITECH South is committed to staying on the cutting edge of technology," said Jeremy Black, SITECH South's North Alabama regional sales manager. "Bluelight is the next logical step in our offerings. It's an ever-advancing technology, and we want to lead the way."

According to Black, Bluelight enables contractors to multitask while running machines — improving efficiency and reducing physical strain on operators.

"This kind of autonomy allows one person to manage several machines simultaneously, which directly improves the bottom line," Black said. "It's a game-changer for job sites where skilled operators are scarce or training time is limited."

He added, "you simply set the required compaction parameters, and the system handles the job. We work directly with customers to train and implement Bluelight, which is a huge advantage. They have one point of contact for all their technology solutions through SITECH South. We provide full support, from troubleshooting to component replacement."

Rob Jackson of Bluelight Machines LLC in Pittsburgh, Pa., said Bluelight aligns seamlessly with SITECH South's portfolio of Cat equipment and delivers real, practical automation for today's job sites.

"It gives SITECH another powerful tool to help customers boost productivity through supervised autonomy," Jackson said. "Our other focus is on articulated trucks, using a ‘follow-the-leader' model — where only the lead machine has an operator, and the others follow autonomously."

According to Thompson, articulated trucks are available now and they've been running in Kansas, Virginia and Georgia.

Jackson highlighted the immediate return on investment with the Cat CS12.

"Bluelight is a cost-effective autonomy solution," he said. "The larger the site, the more value it delivers — allowing multiple rollers to work autonomously and significantly improving ROI. After the first year, the only cost is a subscription fee."

He also noted the system's ease of use. Operators can learn Bluelight in just 20 minutes, and control multiple machines from a shaded area or job site trailer — supervising visually while remaining off the equipment.

How It Works

Bluelight combines AI with a "kit" consisting of two GPS receivers, two cameras, a central control "box," joystick wiring and a modified steering wheel. The system scans its surroundings five times per second, identifying obstacles it's trained to recognize.

When an obstacle is detected, the machine stops immediately and resumes only after three seconds of clear visual confirmation. The detection range is typically set at approximately 30 ft. but can be adjusted for tighter or specialized work areas such as road construction.

The AI component continuously improves the system's performance. The machine takes a photo every 30 minutes — or upon detecting an obstacle — which is labeled and uploaded to enhance recognition accuracy. The machine scans hundreds of thousands of images five times a second and the machine stops if anything is detected. There must be three seconds of clear images before starting again.

"The AI speed is what makes all of this possible," Jackson said. "Processing five images per second, identifying objects, learning from new data — it's remarkable. This is the future of jobsite efficiency, and it's here today." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories