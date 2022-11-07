The rehabilitation includes structural steel repairs throughout the bridge superstructure, inclusive of floor beam repairs, a transit hanger retrofit and temporary jacking system, gusset plate repairs, truss bottom chord repairs, top and bottom lateral bracing strengthening, overhead truss diagonal replacements, intermediate towers repairs and transit stringer repairs. (Photo courtesy of NYC.gov)

Skanska USA announced that it has been awarded a contract by the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) to carry out the $167 million rehabilitation of the Williamsburg Bridge, providing needed improvements and replacement of aging components across the structure.

The project will significantly improve transportation flow across one of the major crossings of the East River, connecting Brooklyn to Manhattan.

"We're thrilled to be providing infrastructure improvements to one of New York City's vital East River crossings, which serves thousands of commuters each day, to and from Manhattan and Brooklyn," said Bill Matre, senior vice president and general manager of Skanska USA Civil.

The rehabilitation includes structural steel repairs throughout the bridge superstructure, inclusive of floor beam repairs, a transit hanger retrofit and temporary jacking system, gusset plate repairs, truss bottom chord repairs, top and bottom lateral bracing strengthening, overhead truss diagonal replacements, intermediate towers repairs and transit stringer repairs.

Additionally, the project includes the replacement of modular joints at the anchorages and approach piers and bearing rehabilitation at approach piers, a full replacement of the bridge fire standpipe system and the replacement of the existing bridge asphalt overlay system.

The project commenced in October 2022 and is expected to reach final completion in December 2025.

