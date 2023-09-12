List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Skanska Breaks Ground On Cincinnati Mass Timber Building

    Tue September 12, 2023 - Midwest Edition #19
    Skanska


    Rendering of Cincinnati Public Radio Headquarters (Emersion DESIGN rendering)
    Rendering of Cincinnati Public Radio Headquarters (Emersion DESIGN rendering)

    Skanska and Cincinnati Public Radio (CPR) broke ground Aug. 22 on the new Cincinnati Public Radio Headquarters. Once complete, the new HQ will be the first two-story mass timber building in the Midwest and the first of its kind in Cincinnati.

    The $32 million, 35,000-sq.-ft. building will feature two on-air studios; two interview studios; one performance studio; 11,000 sq. ft. of office space; and a public gathering area. The building is set to open winter of 2024.

    The new CPR HQ will serve as a beacon of innovation, housing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable construction methods, with a particular focus on the utilization of cross laminated timber. The entire column and beam structure, second floor, roof structure, as well as a selection of interior shear walls and exterior perimeter walls will be made from mass timber.

    "Skanska shares an environmental consciousness with Cincinnati Public Radio, and as the first mass timber building in Cincinnati, this project takes sustainability to the next level," said Chris Hopper, Skanska vice president and general manager in Ohio. "We have worked closely on this project with Cincinnati Public Radio for five years, and throughout we both stuck to the core belief of the importance of developing a sustainable building."

    As the demand for environmentally responsible and sustainable construction practices continues to rise, Skanska has positioned itself as a leader in the mass timber movement.

    "Mass timber projects are gaining traction throughout the country, including the heartland," said Dean Lewis, director of mass timber and prefabrication of Skanska. "While most mass timber projects are hybrids in which the lateral system is comprised of steel or concrete, this project's lateral system is composed of cross-laminated timber shear walls, making it an almost completely mass timber superstructure. I look forward to seeing more mass timber projects in the Midwest, as cities aim to build healthier, more sustainable built environments."

    Combating climate change by reducing carbon emissions is a critical focus area for industries and companies across the world — and Skanska is no different. Skanska has a target of net-zero carbon by 2045, and the forestry and timber industry is a key part of its environmental and industrial heritage and a vital part of its low carbon future. Mass timber also offers numerous environmental advantages, including reduced carbon emissions, increased energy efficiency and the use of renewable resources.

    "The Cincinnati Public Radio headquarters project is an example of Skanska's commitment to working with nonprofits and being part of the community," said Hopper.

    The project is a collaboration between Skanska, Cincinnati Public Radio, Emersion DESIGN, Schaefer Inc. and Neyer Properties.




    Today's top stories

    Swank Construction Leads $73M I-79 Widening Project

    ARTBA Awards Top Women in Transportation Design, Construction

    Construction of New $935M WALK Bridge Over Norwalk River Begins

    Volvo CE Launches New Fluid Analysis Program

    VIDEO: Virginia Seeks Federal Funds to Build a New Potomac Rail Bridge to Reduce Bottleneck

    Perkins Addresses Evolving Industry Demands for Improved Fuel Efficiency, Performance

    VIDEO: Geith Launches GT Quick Coupler

    KYTC Shares Four Concepts for New Licking River Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    development Environmental Ohio Skanska






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA