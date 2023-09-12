Rendering of Cincinnati Public Radio Headquarters (Emersion DESIGN rendering)

Skanska and Cincinnati Public Radio (CPR) broke ground Aug. 22 on the new Cincinnati Public Radio Headquarters. Once complete, the new HQ will be the first two-story mass timber building in the Midwest and the first of its kind in Cincinnati.

The $32 million, 35,000-sq.-ft. building will feature two on-air studios; two interview studios; one performance studio; 11,000 sq. ft. of office space; and a public gathering area. The building is set to open winter of 2024.

The new CPR HQ will serve as a beacon of innovation, housing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable construction methods, with a particular focus on the utilization of cross laminated timber. The entire column and beam structure, second floor, roof structure, as well as a selection of interior shear walls and exterior perimeter walls will be made from mass timber.

"Skanska shares an environmental consciousness with Cincinnati Public Radio, and as the first mass timber building in Cincinnati, this project takes sustainability to the next level," said Chris Hopper, Skanska vice president and general manager in Ohio. "We have worked closely on this project with Cincinnati Public Radio for five years, and throughout we both stuck to the core belief of the importance of developing a sustainable building."

As the demand for environmentally responsible and sustainable construction practices continues to rise, Skanska has positioned itself as a leader in the mass timber movement.

"Mass timber projects are gaining traction throughout the country, including the heartland," said Dean Lewis, director of mass timber and prefabrication of Skanska. "While most mass timber projects are hybrids in which the lateral system is comprised of steel or concrete, this project's lateral system is composed of cross-laminated timber shear walls, making it an almost completely mass timber superstructure. I look forward to seeing more mass timber projects in the Midwest, as cities aim to build healthier, more sustainable built environments."

Combating climate change by reducing carbon emissions is a critical focus area for industries and companies across the world — and Skanska is no different. Skanska has a target of net-zero carbon by 2045, and the forestry and timber industry is a key part of its environmental and industrial heritage and a vital part of its low carbon future. Mass timber also offers numerous environmental advantages, including reduced carbon emissions, increased energy efficiency and the use of renewable resources.

"The Cincinnati Public Radio headquarters project is an example of Skanska's commitment to working with nonprofits and being part of the community," said Hopper.

The project is a collaboration between Skanska, Cincinnati Public Radio, Emersion DESIGN, Schaefer Inc. and Neyer Properties.

