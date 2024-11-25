Skanska completes $30M replacement of Barstow's North First Avenue Bridge, improving traffic safety for trucks, commuters, cyclists, and pedestrians. The 21-month project replaced the historic bridge and enhanced connectivity in the area, addressing structural deficiencies and obsolescence.

Photo courtesy of Skanska Work proceeds on the replacement of the original North First Avenue Bridge.

Skanska announced on Nov. 12, 2024, the substantial completion of the new North First Avenue Bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railyard in the city of Barstow.

The $30.7 million project was awarded to Skanska by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and involved the replacement of the historic two-lane bridge built around 1930. Skanska's replacement bridge was designed to improve traffic safety for commercial trucks, commuters, cyclists and pedestrians, while re-enforcing the important connection through Barstow.

The bridge serves as the main connector for schools, neighborhoods, hospitals and other services in Barstow.

The 21-month project included the construction of a new seven-span post-tensioned concrete box girder bridge over 17 BNSF tracks; the realignment of North First Avenue; and the demolition of the existing 29-span steel truss and steel-timber girder bridge across the BNSF railyard. The project involved utility relocation, drainage improvements and lighting improvements.

"We're excited to announce the completion of the new North First Avenue Bridge in Barstow," said James Bailey, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil's West Coast operations. "For nearly a century, the Barstow Bridge served as an important connector for the city as well as the many others who travel across it every day. We are proud of the work we have done to rebuild this bridge that means so much to this community to make it safe, reliable and accessible."

Construction began in January of 2023 and the team achieved substantial completion in October of 2024.

The bridge was first deemed structurally deficient in April 2012 during a Caltrans bridge inspection, according to the Victorville Daily Press. At that time, Caltrans said the superstructure, substructure and overall structure were deficient and the bridge was functionally obsolete.

The new concrete and steel bridge stretches about 1,180 ft., according to the Victorville Daily Press.

