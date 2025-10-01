Skanska-Fay JV completes CSX's Howard Street Tunnel project, improving rail capacity and efficiency in the Mid-Atlantic region. Enhanced tunnel clearance and modernization done ahead of schedule with innovative design-build approach, showcasing teamwork and engineering expertise.

Skanska-Fay photo A joint venture between Skanska and Mid-Atlantic infrastructure builder Fay, S&B USA Construction has substantially completed its work on CSX’s more than $450 million Howard Street Tunnel Project, ahead of schedule.

The massive modernization and reconstruction project is a component of CSX's capital improvement initiative addressing clearance restrictions for double-stack trains along its rail corridor between Baltimore and Philadelphia.

The improved infrastructure will contribute to transforming freight rail efficiency and capacity along the Mid-Atlantic corridor and to Midwest destinations, improve supply chain efficiency for shippers, including through the Port of Baltimore and increase the lifespan of the tunnel without the cost and interruption of building a new structure.

"Delivering this complex project ahead of schedule demonstrates what's possible when engineering expertise meets strategic vision," said Keith Chouinard, Skanska senior vice president and general manager. "The enhanced freight will improve logistics efficiency for businesses throughout the region and drive measurable economic growth for Baltimore and Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic region while strengthening the nation's rail infrastructure."

To increase the 8,700-ft.-long brick-and-stone arch tunnel's clearance by two ft. — from 19 to 21 ft. — without damaging the original 1895 archway, the Skanska-Fay JV collaborated with CSX, lead designer Hatch and local engineering firm WRA. The team demolished and excavated the original floor using specialized equipment including a custom-built railcar-mounted gantry crane to move and set nearly 1,200 precast concrete invert slabs, each measuring 18-19 ft. across, to form the new floor.

"The progressive design-build method and the Skanska-Fay team's deep experience in successfully delivering large-scale design-build projects were key to this project's success," said Ryan Surrena, president of Fay. "Even after beginning construction, the JV crews encountered challenges that required us to be nimble and adapt new approaches and methods. The teamwork between Skanska and Fay, and the ingenuity brought by Hatch and WRA, turned a 130-year-old structure into a modern success story."

To expedite construction, ensure safety and return the tunnel to service faster, the project team employed a progressive design-build delivery method. This offered flexibility to optimize the design, reduce costs and shorten the construction schedule. It also allowed the JV and its engineering partners to test and refine their plan for lowering the tunnel floor while construction was under way. Skanska-Fay crews worked a 24/7 schedule over a seven-and-a-half-month period, completing all substantial work by mid-September.

In a related progressive design-build project for CSX also addressing clearance restrictions for double-stack trains along the same rail corridor between Baltimore and Philadelphia, Fay is reconstructing the nearby North Avenue Bridge in Baltimore. Fay is working with engineering firm WRA to replace two of the 19th-century bridge's closed-spandrel brick masonry arches with a modern single-span steel girder bridge and concrete deck superstructure.

