Skanska, one of the world's leading construction and development firms, has promoted Justin Waguespack to operations vice president for its civil operations in California.

In his new role, Waguespack will lead the ongoing $1.2 billion Regional Connector Transit Project in downtown LA, delivering the project to a successful completion for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) and for all Angelenos to enjoy.

"For the last 14 years, Justin has been instrumental in the execution of a wide variety of civil projects," said James Bailey, executive vice president and general manager at Skanska USA Civil in California.

"His thoughtful leadership, team-oriented approach and heartfelt dedication to his work have helped solidify Skanska's reputation as a leading producer of quality civil projects on the West Coast."

Waguespack joined Skanska in 2007 and has been an integral manager on important projects including the Iconic Freeway Structure, Brawley Bypass Construction, I-805 La Jolla Village Drive and the SR-79 Winchester Road Widening. Most recently, Waguespack served as a project director, managing overall project direction, completion and financial outcome, and administering owner and subcontractor relationships, responsibilities that he will continue to prioritize in his new role. His leadership has been particularly pivotal during the pandemic, dedicating himself to directing and mentoring on-site staff and field craft, a team of nearly 600.

