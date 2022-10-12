The project consists of repair improvements at the 61st Street-Woodside Station, replacement of the existing escalators at the 61st Street-Woodside Station and the 74th Street Broadway Station and striping, painting and additional repairs between 48th Street and 72nd Street in the borough of Queens. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, and its joint venture partner, New Jersey-based Railroad Construction Company have been selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to make improvements on the Flushing Line in New York, N.Y., for $200 million.

AECOM serves as the project's engineer.

"As one of the most well-travelled train lines across the greater New York City region, we're proud to be providing the needed infrastructure improvements to the Flushing Line that will positively impact and increase efficiency for riders during their daily commute," said Keith Chouinard, senior vice president and general manager of Skanska USA Civil.

The project consists of repair improvements at the 61st Street-Woodside Station, replacement of the existing escalators at the 61st Street-Woodside Station and the 74th Street Broadway Station and striping, painting and additional repairs between 48th Street and 72nd Street in the borough of Queens.

The work is already under way and is expected to be completed May 2025.

