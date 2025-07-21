Skanska USA Building promoted Blake Beran, Tom Hull, and Ben Johnson in Texas to project executive roles. Beran and Hull, who were former interns, display exceptional leadership in managing building projects while Johnson has expertise in a wide range of projects, strengthening client relationships and meeting targets.

Skanska photo (L-R) are Blake Beran, Ben Johnson and Tom Hull

Skanska USA Building announced the promotion of three people in Texas — Blake Beran, Tom Hull and Ben Johnson — to project executive.

The company said that all three exhibit exceptional leadership and relationship skills, that ensure building projects are properly managed from start to finish.

Beran joined Skanska as an intern 16 years ago and his commitment to operational excellence and client satisfaction helped him grow his career in San Antonio; he previously served as a senior project manager.

Beran's promotion allows him to manage project teams and ensure continuity throughout building projects directly. He has experience spanning the health care and higher education markets and has built relationships and done notable work for Methodist Healthcare, CHRISTUS Health System, Alamo Colleges and UTSA.

Beran is active in Skanska's national Healthcare Advisory Council and is active in recruiting efforts.

Hull also started as an intern with Skanska. He has been with the company for 17 years, most recently as a senior project manager in San Antonio.

His communication skills and trustworthy nature at every level have made him a leader in health care, education and government work. Notable projects include working with Comal ISD, Northeast ISD and the city of San Antonio.

Hull also serves as a board member of the Northeast Education Foundation. With nearly 12 years at Skanska in Houston, Johnson is a leader with expertise across a wide range of projects.

In his new role, he will drive success by ensuring quality, budget and schedule targets are met, while strengthening client relationships. He has played key roles in projects such as downtown Houston's Norton Rose Fulbright Tower.

Johnson has led high-profile efforts like Texas A&M's Mays Business School Wayne Roberts '85 Building, consistently exceeding expectations.

