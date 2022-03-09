List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Skanska USA Partners With Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles in Honor of Women in Construction Week

Wed March 09, 2022 - National Edition
Skanska


Global development and construction services firm Skanska USA recently hosted a workshop for approximately 50 Girl Scouts in celebration of Women in Construction Week.

Architects, engineers and designers from the award-winning firm led Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors from the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles through an exploration of sustainable architecture practices, career opportunities and a panel discussion.

After a presentation on Skanska's upcoming development in the Arts District, the Girl Scouts had the chance to draw up plans for the retail space at the base of the building, breaking into small groups with mentors from Skanska's commercial development and civil teams to draft ideas based on the knowledge they learned throughout the day.

"Skanska Architecture Day" took place at Downtown LA's 6th Street Bridge, an ongoing project led by Skanska USA's Civil division. Girl Scouts got to safely explore a working job site as part of the day's activities.

Skanska is dedicated to creating a gender-inclusive environment with a goal of achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. That focus on diversity is critically important in an industry that has historically been predominantly male.














