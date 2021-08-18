Ritchie Bros.' August Market Trends Report continues to show positive pricing trends across all its equipment indexes, with truck tractor prices up 31 percent in the United States, while medium earthmoving and vocational trucks are up 27 percent and 26 percent respectively (for the three months ending July 31, 2021).

With this month's report, Ritchie Bros. takes a closer look at skid steer and multi terrain loader sales in the United States and Canada.

Over the past decade the company has seen multi terrain loader sales grow exponentially in comparison to its wheeled counterpart. In 2010, Ritchie Bros. sold roughly five times more skid steers (3,037 units) in the United States than multi terrain loaders (624 units). By 2020, that ratio had changed drastically, as the company sold approximately 2.5 times more multi terrain loaders (3,484) than skid steers (1,310).

In Canada, while multi terrain loader sales have certainly grown, skid steer loaders have maintained their lead in terms of number of units sold.

"We continue to drive unprecedented demand in 2021, resulting in pricing strength across all our indexes in this month's report," said Doug Olive, senior vice president (pricing), Ritchie Bros. "Medium earthmoving equipment like skid steer loaders and multi terrain loaders are performing particularly well this year. According to our recent skid steer index, prices for the small but versatile machines are up 30 percent in Canada and 27 percent in the United States."

Doug Rusch, managing director of Rouse Sales, added, "The retail market for used compact-sized earthmoving equipment, including skid steer loaders, has shown impressive strength this year, leading all other categories in price achievement. Retail values for compact-sized earthmoving equipment are up 11 percent since January and are now at the highest level we've seen in the last 5+ years, indicating healthy demand and an attractive selling environment."

The free August report is now available for download at: rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

