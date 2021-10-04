The SMH Group US has added Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. to its dealer network for Atlas material handlers.

The Atlas brand of material handlers will make an excellent addition to Kirby-Smith's already large and diverse fleet offering, according to the company.

Tom Hickson, general manager of the SMH Group, said, "We are excited to add such a major dealer to the network."

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premier new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of dedicated professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models.

Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

"The addition of Atlas material handlers for our territory in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois will allow us to provide additional value to existing customers and increase our opportunities to partner with port businesses and scrap processors," said Jeff Weller, chief operating office and executive vice president of Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.

Headquartered in Northern Germany, Atlas has been manufacturing equipment for more than 100 years. Its material handlers include mobile industrial machines and industrial tracked machines, which work on applications such as scrap, wood, bulky goods, recycling, port applications and vacuum operations.

SMH Group US is a leader in specialized equipment solutions for port solutions, recycling, scrap metal, demolition, waste and much more.

Kirby-Smith Machinery joins a growing network of SMH Group US distributors throughout North America including Linder Industrial Machinery for Florida, North and South Carolina plus coastal Georgia; New Millennium Rentals for New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland; ROMCO Equipment for Texas; 5-R Enterprises for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana; Cowin Equipment for Alabama and western Georgia; and Chadwick-BaRoss for New England. These dealers provide top-notch support, ongoing maintenance, repairs, parts, and service of Atlas Material Handling machines.

For more information, contact Andrew Clouse at aclouse@kirby-smith.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

