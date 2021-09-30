The SMH Group US has added Wood's CRW to its dealer network for Atlas material handlers.

The Atlas brand of material handlers will make an excellent addition to Wood's CRWs already large and diverse fleet offerings, according to the company.

Wood's CRW is now the Atlas Material Handling dealer of central and eastern Pennsylvania and all of New York State (excluding of NYC-Long Island).

Tom Hickson, general manager of the SMH Group, said, "We are excited to add a dealer to the networkwho has sixty years of experience with customers who require quick service and understands the importance of uptime."

Wood's CRW is a heavy equipment dealer specializing in distributing construction equipment for general contractors, crane and rigging, mining/quarrying, utility, industrial, forestry, and now with the new partnership, ports and scrap processors. It has four locations in the northeast and covers eight states.

Wood's CRW's main product lines are Volvo Construction Equipment, Link-Belt cranes and excavators, National Cranes, Mecalac and Shuttlelift carry deck cranes.

Headquartered in northern Germany, Atlas has been manufacturing equipment for more than 100 years. Its material handlers include mobile industrial machines and industrial tracked machines, which work on applications such as scrap, wood, bulky goods, recycling, port applications and vacuum operations.

SMH Group US is a leader in specialized equipment solutions for port solutions, recycling, scrap metal, demolition, waste, and much more. Wood's CRW joins a growing network of SMH Group US distributors throughout North America including Linder Industrial Machinery for Florida, North and South Carolina plus coastal Georgia; New Millennium Rentals for New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland; ROMCO Equipment for Texas; 5-R Enterprises for Illinois and northwest Indiana and Cowin Equipment for Alabama and Western Georgia and Chadwick-Baross for New England. These dealers provide support, ongoing maintenance, repairs, parts, and service of Atlas material handling machines.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

