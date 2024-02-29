List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    SmithCo Side Dump Trailers Adds New Dealers in Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin

    Thu February 29, 2024 - National Edition
    SmithCo


    SmithCo Mfg. Inc., an industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, has reached agreements with Utility Trailer Sales Company of Arizona and Bluff Country Ag & Equipment to sell SmithCo's premium line of side dump trailers.

    Utility Arizona has two locations: Tolleson and Tucson.

    "As interest in SmithCo side sumps continues to grow in Arizona, we are excited to add Utility Trailer Sales of Arizona to our SmithCo Dealer network," said Todd Karolczak, SmithCo's director of sales & marketing.

    "Customers will appreciate their service capabilities. Utility's fabulous newer location in the Phoenix area really enhances the customer experience. They are invested in helping customers gain efficiency and safety with top-notch equipment like SmithCo."

    Utility Trailer of Arizona was established in 1943. Its facility is more than 60,000 sq.-ft. and notably houses a frame straightening rack, a laser alignment rack, a temperature-controlled foam-in-place insulation booth, a wash bay, and two cranes each capable of lifting five-tons. In addition to Utility-branded trailers, it offers a variety of new and used flatbeds, dry vans and belly dump trailers.

    Bluff Country Ag & Equipment

    Bluff Country Ag & Equipment will sell SmithCo's line of side dump trailers in southeast Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Bluff Country is headquartered in Rushford, Minn.

    "We set out to find a dealer in southeast Minnesota that could help sell our agricultural line of trailers," said Karolczak. "Bluff Country, however, has many connections in the construction industry as well, so we are excited they will be offering our full line."

    Bluff Country Ag & Equipment offers a wide variety of premier livestock and equipment trailers. It currently inventories popular trailers from CornPro and Eby. Bluff Country also offers full-service bays to provide equipment repair or upfits.

    For more information, visit www.sidedump.com, www.utilityaz.com/ and www.bluffag.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    $300M Chicago Project to Untangle Rail Infrastructure

    Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Conducts Its Premier Global Auction in Orlando

    Akron's $215M NSIT Sewer Project Under Way

    IEDA Annual Meeting, Auction Soars Past Its Own Records

    JCB's DIGatron Performs at Monster Jam in Tampa, Fla.

    DelDOT, Wagman Look to Unclog Bottlenecks

    Voters in Richmond, Vt., to Weigh Spending $9.8M On Renovation of Key Building

    JCB Debuts New Lift, Compaction Equipment and More



     

    Read more about...

    Arizona Bluff Country Ag & Equipment Minnesota Side Dump Trailer Smithco Trailers Utility Trailer Sales Company Wisconsin






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA