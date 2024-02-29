SmithCo Mfg. Inc., an industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, has reached agreements with Utility Trailer Sales Company of Arizona and Bluff Country Ag & Equipment to sell SmithCo's premium line of side dump trailers.

Utility Arizona has two locations: Tolleson and Tucson.

"As interest in SmithCo side sumps continues to grow in Arizona, we are excited to add Utility Trailer Sales of Arizona to our SmithCo Dealer network," said Todd Karolczak, SmithCo's director of sales & marketing.

"Customers will appreciate their service capabilities. Utility's fabulous newer location in the Phoenix area really enhances the customer experience. They are invested in helping customers gain efficiency and safety with top-notch equipment like SmithCo."

Utility Trailer of Arizona was established in 1943. Its facility is more than 60,000 sq.-ft. and notably houses a frame straightening rack, a laser alignment rack, a temperature-controlled foam-in-place insulation booth, a wash bay, and two cranes each capable of lifting five-tons. In addition to Utility-branded trailers, it offers a variety of new and used flatbeds, dry vans and belly dump trailers.

Bluff Country Ag & Equipment

Bluff Country Ag & Equipment will sell SmithCo's line of side dump trailers in southeast Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Bluff Country is headquartered in Rushford, Minn.

"We set out to find a dealer in southeast Minnesota that could help sell our agricultural line of trailers," said Karolczak. "Bluff Country, however, has many connections in the construction industry as well, so we are excited they will be offering our full line."

Bluff Country Ag & Equipment offers a wide variety of premier livestock and equipment trailers. It currently inventories popular trailers from CornPro and Eby. Bluff Country also offers full-service bays to provide equipment repair or upfits.

For more information, visit www.sidedump.com, www.utilityaz.com/ and www.bluffag.com.

