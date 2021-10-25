Each unit comes standard with low ground pressure 450/75R22.5 tires. For the ag industry, that has the benefit of decreasing compaction of the soil.

SmithCo's CP30 side dump is a solution for hauling just about any type of construction material, in addition to being a great fit for the cut-and-fill process of site development work.

Due to the side dump's design, the tub cleans out even while hauling sticky material. Adding silage extensions when chopping increases the capacity to 64 cu. yds., which makes the unit multi-functional.

The CP30's popularity increased tremendously in 2021 as large site developers realized the benefit of this model over articulated trucks not only in cost of purchase but also in operating expense. Being able to hook units in train increases payload on high cubic yardage hauls. According to the manufacturer, the CP30 is a better value alternative to other tractor-trailers with its ability to windrow on the go or stockpile without backing up.

The larger payloads of a tandem configuration make job sites more efficient and productive.

Versatility is another reason the CP30 stands out. Hauling a variety of products with one piece of equipment lowers your operating costs. From fine sand-like material to sticky wet clay to materials a top loading scraper can't handle (like bulky tree stumps), it can all be hauled with the CP series trailers, according to the manufacturer.

Each unit comes standard with low ground pressure 450/75R22.5 tires. For the ag industry, that has the benefit of decreasing compaction of the soil. Decreased rolling resistance coupled with the low ground pressure keeps the unit working longer in the construction market when inclement weather makes jobsite operations difficult.

Outfitted with a 90,000-lb. walking beam suspension, 30K axles, easily accessible cylinders and a robust frame, the CP30 is a valuable asset that will last for years to come, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, call 800/779-8099 or email [email protected]

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories