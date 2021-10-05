Projects planned during the next several years include chairlifts, restaurants, parking lots and a 300-room hotel.

Snowbasin Resort recently announced significant enhancements and upgrades to the resort and guest experience, starting with the construction of new lifts and a parking expansion for the upcoming season; and ultimately, the introduction of overnight accommodations, including a hotel and village master plan.

Projects planned during the next several years include:

Chairlifts

Middle Bowl Triple will be replaced in 2021 with a high-speed six-person lift. Littlecat Express will be upgraded by late 2024 to a multi-use lift with upload and download capabilities to serve both skiers and foot passengers. New lifts are expected to be constructed in the new Ridgeline Beginner Area, adjacent to the existing beginner area served by Littlecat Express.

Ridgeline Terrain, Snowmaking

Expanded beginner terrain is planned near the resort base area that will provide multiple options for the beginner skier.

Village Master Plan

In coordination with renowned resort developers East-West Partners, new developments near Earl's Lodge will include restaurants, shops, lodging and other programming near the base area.

Hotel

Addition of a 300 room all-inclusive hotel by Club Med with a targeted opening of December 2024. The hotel will be located at the current site of the original Day Lodge and Wildcat Parking area with passenger access available through the upgraded Littlecat Express.

A new Ridgeline chairlift, beginner terrain, parking and hotel are planned for completion by December 2024. Construction of the resort village is planned to commence by 2025, with additional retail, residential and resort amenities to be added over the span of many years. East West Partners, North America's most experienced mountain resort developer, and international planning firm Ecosign are engaged with Snowbasin in planning and coordination of development activities.

Parking

A total of 435 spaces will be added through expansion in the Maples and Canyon Rim Parking areas in 2021 with additional parking planned for Canyon Rim in the future.

"We're thrilled to announce this extensive list of improvements for both our local guests and travelers that will now have the opportunity to stay at Snowbasin," said Davy Ratchford, general manager. "We feature award-winning access from Salt Lake City and are committed to providing the best service to those that visit us. These new developments put us on track to become the world-class resort destination envisioned for Snowbasin."

"We will be working over the next few years to build upon the incredible vision that Earl Holding and his family have had for this resort. Combining the best ski experience in Utah with pre and post ski experiences that maintain the character of Snowbasin is our top priority," said Chris Frampton, CEO of East West Partners. "Our goal of creating 'Terrific Places' lines up perfectly with the focus that the Holding family has had in guiding Snowbasin for nearly 40 years and counting."

"East West Partners and Club Med will bring distinctive, high-quality development to Snowbasin; building on a superlative ski experience and decades of careful stewardship and investment into Snowbasin from our owners," said Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts. "Our local guests will continue to be a priority, with a plan that increases parking and out-of-base lift capacity. Club Med will showcase the beauty and excellence of Snowbasin to a largely international clientele, which will benefit the entire region."

The hotel is expected to add an estimated 400 jobs to the local economy. Snowbasin will work with Weber and Morgan counties to coordinate necessary approvals and permits for upgraded infrastructure, realignment of Snowbasin Road and the construction of a fire station.

"We are delighted to bring our unparalleled all-inclusive experience back to the United States by partnering with Snowbasin and their world-class resort," said Carolyne Doyon, president and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. "Snowbasin has welcomed us with open arms and the friendly community and unique mountain charm are exactly what we are looking to offer our guests for an unforgettable mountain getaway. We look forward to showcasing this region to our global clientele and bringing our all-inclusive know-how, French savoir-faire and our first Exclusive Collection resort in the U.S. to Utah."

For more information on Snowbasin, visit https://www.snowbasin.com/future.

