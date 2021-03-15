Equipmentdown-arrow
Soil Connect Announces Live Streaming Event With The Walsh Group

Mon March 15, 2021 - National Edition
Soil Connect


Soil Connect — a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it — will host a live streaming event on March 16 at 5:00 PM EST.

The livestream will be simulcast on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, LinkedIn Live and YouTube.

Soil Connect Founder and CEO Cliff Fetner will discuss the rapidly expanding role of technology in the construction industry with guest Aaron Toppston, managing director of infrastructure investments & strategic planning at The Walsh Group.

"I am looking forward to discussing the expanding construction tech ecosystem with Cliff," said Toppston. "We recognize that technology will continually change the engineering and construction industry over the next decade, both for new service-based businesses like Soil Connect and well-established contractors like The Walsh Group."

For more information on the Soil Connect digital marketplace, visit www.soilconnect.com.

For more information on The Walsh Group, visit http://www.walshgroup.com/.




