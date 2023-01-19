Our Main Office
Thu January 19, 2023 - Southeast Edition #2
Sold Auction Company held another successful auction in Lexington, S.C., on Dec. 30, 2022. There were more than 250 registered bidders both live and online from several southern states, California, Idaho, South Dakota, Lebanon, Mexico, Costa Rico, Puerto Rico and Canada.
The auction included several scrapers, milling machines, excavators, pavers and others. CEG