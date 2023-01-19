Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation
Sold Auction Company Ends 2022 With Successful Lexington, S.C., Sale

Thu January 19, 2023 - Southeast Edition #2
CEG


Sold Auction Company held another successful auction in Lexington, S.C., on Dec. 30, 2022. There were more than 250 registered bidders both live and online from several southern states, California, Idaho, South Dakota, Lebanon, Mexico, Costa Rico, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The auction included several scrapers, milling machines, excavators, pavers and others. CEG

These excavators were all sold to a contractor in South Georgia who bid on them online. (CEG photo)
Ringmen Richard Smith (L) and Marshal Tingle catch the latest bids on the attachments. (CEG photo)
This John Deere 862 scraper was sold to a bidder in Miami, Fla. (CEG photo)
David (L) and Brian Cody, both of Darrell Cody & Sons Grading in Richfield, N.C., came to bid on the excavators, loaders and scissor lifts. (CEG photo)
Colin Thain of Sold Auction Company helps a bidder who is keeping up with the sale via the internet. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Lindsay, Stephanie and Rick Thain. (CEG photo)
Auctioneer Jason Walker makes the morning announcements before the auction begins. (CEG photo)
The auction included several LeeBoy paving machines. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Dick Mizzell of Heavy Equipment Consulting in Columbia; Robert Armstrong of Armstrong Equipment in Columbia; and Trey Davis of Sold Auction Company. (CEG photo)
The auction included several compact track loaders and skid steer loaders. (CEG photo)




