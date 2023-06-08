List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Sold Auctions Conducts June Sale in Blacksburg, S.C.

    Thu June 08, 2023 - Southeast Edition #12
    CEG


    Sold Auction Company held another successful auction June 3, 2023, in Blacksburg, S.C.

    The well-attended auction attracted 1,096 online bidders and more than 1,200 who attended the auction on site. There were 188 lots that included a Peterson grinder as well as Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere excavators and dozers. Bidders came from 42 U.S. States, Canada and Mexico. CEG

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    A.J. (L) and Alan Barfield, both of Garfield Grading in Ft. Mill, S.C., inspect the undercarriage of a Cat D8R. They needed a machine like this for a current project. (CEG photo)
    Stephania and Bevin Williams, both of G & W Equipment in Charlotte, track prices of material handling equipment. (CEG photo)
    The auction featured these excavators, which were in good condition and were all sold to the same contractor in Greenville, S.C. (CEG photo)
    The auction featured a wide selection of trucks, including dump trucks, military surplus and highway tractors. (CEG photo)
    This equipment was sold to a logging business in Greenville, N.C. (CEG photo)
    Scott Thomas of North Georgia Truck Center looks over this service truck and noted that after a few repairs, it would work well for a customer. (CEG photo)
    Looking over the Cat dozers are Shane Hill (L), Ricksha Inc. in Concord, N.C., and Benny Orr of K&B Land Clearing in Robbinsville, N.C. (CEG photo)
    Bryson Thain, a junior at Blythewood High School, tagged along with his grandfather, Rick Thain of Southern Quality Trucks & Equipment in Lexington, S.C. (CEG photo)
    Colin Thain of Sold Auction Company catches and confirms the high bid. (CEG photo)
    Looking for a bargain (L-R) are Roger West, K&B Land Clearing in Robbinsville, N.C.; David Simmons, Simmons & Simmons Land Clearing & Grinding in Clinton, N.C.; and Kevin Spinler, Steadfast Services in Talmo, Ga. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    MoDOT, IDOT Team Up for $532M Chain of Rocks Bridge Project

    Construction Crews Demolish 'Bridge to Nowhere'

    Crews Near Completion of Phase 1; Begin Work On Phase 2 of Long Island Project

    Mecalac Offers Compact Wheeled Excavators to North American Market

    JLG X660SJ Compact Crawler Boom Lift Now Available

    Baltimore Leaders Propose $4B Plan to Build Two Regional Transit Corridors

    Next Phase of HELIX Health + Life Science Exchange Project Unveiled in New Jersey

    Palfinger Opens North American HQ Outside Chicago



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Sold Auction Company South Carolina






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA