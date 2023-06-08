Sold Auction Company held another successful auction June 3, 2023, in Blacksburg, S.C.

The well-attended auction attracted 1,096 online bidders and more than 1,200 who attended the auction on site. There were 188 lots that included a Peterson grinder as well as Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere excavators and dozers. Bidders came from 42 U.S. States, Canada and Mexico. CEG

Today's top stories