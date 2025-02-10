Sonsray Machinery partners with Hitachi Construction Machinery, expanding product offerings in the Pacific Northwest and California. Hitachi brings expertise and a full lineup of advanced equipment, aligning with Sonsray's commitment to quality service for construction industry customers.

Sonsray logo

Sonsray Machinery Inc. announced a partnership with Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Following the expansion of Kubota products into the Texas, New Mexico and Arizona markets, Sonsray is introducing the Hitachi product line to its customers across the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle and Marysville, Washington; Portland and Salem, Oregon; as well as portions of California, including San Diego, Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles, Fontana, and El Cajon.

This move aligns with Sonsray's commitment to offering a range of construction equipment.

Hitachi Construction Machinery brings decades of expertise to the table. Previously known for its joint venture with John Deere in producing excavators in the 1980s, Hitachi has since evolved into an independent brand, focusing on a portfolio of machinery for the construction industry.

The partnership between Sonsray and Hitachi will provide customers with access to a full lineup of advanced equipment. As Sonsray expands its dealer network, they are proud to offer a new level of service and support for Hitachi's products, ensuring a stronger, more reliable offerings for its customer base.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Hitachi Construction Machinery and expand our product offerings to better serve our customers across the Pacific Northwest and California," Sonsray Machinery Inc. founder and CEO Matthew Hoelscher said. "Hitachi's reputation for innovation, durability, and effic

iency in construction machinery perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality solutions for the industries we serve. This partnership strengthens our position as a trusted dealer and ensures that our customers have access to the best equipment to meet their evolving needs."

"I am excited to welcome Sonsray Machinery as one of the newest dealers with Hitachi Construction Machinery," said Eric Winkler, director of construction sales at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas. ‘With their integration, customers in Southern California, Oregon and Washington will have access to reliable and durable Hitachi machinery. Sonsray's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction resonates deeply with our company values and I am confident that together we will achieve remarkable growth."

About Sonsray Machinery Inc.

Sonsray Machinery is a provider of heavy equipment in the United States, specializing in products and services for the construction, agriculture, and industrial industries. For more information about Sonsray Machinery Inc. and the new Hitachi Construction Machinery product line, visit www.sonsraymachinery.co/.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. is a provider of construction and mining machinery services and solutions in North and Latin America. Visit http://www.hitachicm.us for more information.

