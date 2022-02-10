List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Sonsray Machinery Launches Online Renting, Mobile App

Thu February 10, 2022 - West Edition
Quipli


Sonsray Machinery, a large Case Construction and Agriculture dealership on the west coast, has partnered with Quipli to deliver online renting capabilities and a Sonsray Rentals mobile app for its end customers.

"Our goal is to make Sonsray Rentals easier to do business with so I am thrilled to leverage Quipli's technology in leading Sonsray into a tech oriented future," said Matt Moses, vice president of Sonsray Rentals.

The launch of rental e-commerce with Quipli fits into Sonsray's strategy to adapt to evolving technological developments and to deliver best-in-class service for their customers.

Renters can now see transparent pricing, agree to rental policies, and pay for rentals directly on the Sonsray website or through the Sonsray mobile app. The process streamlines and expedites the rental experience.

"Quipli is very happy to be partnering with such an innovative rental group like Sonsray, who continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for their customers," said Kyle Clements, founder and CEO of Quipli.

E-commerce in the $60B rental industry continues to pick up steam, as younger generations take on decision-making roles and labor shortages make it harder to staff front office roles. Recent research indicates that the number one way renters find out about a rental business is through the internet and 80 percent of renters expect to view products online before making a rental decision.

For more information, visit www.sonsrayrentals.com and www.quipli.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




