Soosan America introduced the JET series Drifter to the Rock Commander line of rock drills, including the JD800E-II featuring the JET-9 and the JD1400E-II featuring the JET-12.

Soosan America continues to fulfill the need for simple-to-use machines in the market. Maintaining the simple systems design for the Rock Commander Rock Drill series results in reduced downtime and increased profits for all operations. With the continuous growth of the Rock Commander throughout the United States and Canada, the company believes this is a great opportunity to provide benefit to its customers.

Soosan America introduced the JET series Drifter to the Rock Commander line of rock drills, including the JD800E-II featuring the JET-9 and the JD1400E-II featuring the JET-12. The company is now able to equip the new JET hydraulic drifter allowing for more footage per day. This upgrade maintains all core features of the Rock Commander drills.

In keeping with the Rock Commander's commitment to simplicity, the design of the JET drifters maintains the simple systems design. Basic maintenance can be completed with ease by on-site mechanics, according to the company. Affordable replacement parts are on hand in Louisville, Ky., and can be shipped the next day to most customers in the United States. JET drifters allow for more powerful and efficient drilling, without sacrificing any of the Rock Commander's simplicity.

Both the JET-9 and JET-12 drifters have dampening and a newly shaped piston that improves several aspects of the drifter's performance. The dampening enables more of the impact to be absorbed, reducing vibration and lengthening the life of the hammer parts and drill steel, according to the company.

The reduced vibration also limits wear on the boom and slide plates. The piston was redesigned to allow for a more efficient transfer of energy which allows for increased drilling speeds. The JET-9 can drill a 3 in. to 4.5 in. diameter and the JET-12 can drill a 3.5 in. to 5 in. diameter.

Soosan America is always working on changes that enable it to provide customers with the best products available, all while maintaining a machine that brings a simple, productive and reliable solution to rock drilling.

For more information, visit soosanamerica.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories