Sound Heavy Machinery (SHM) has been tapped by Rubble Crusher to represent its new line of crushers in North and South Carolina and is one of the brand's first North American dealers.

Rubble Crusher offers compact mobile crushing equipment across various industries allowing for on-site recycling of C&D "waste" materials.

Sound Heavy Machinery owner Mark Bobo explained the value of the partnership for both companies.

"We are extremely excited to represent Rubble Crusher because of the quality of its equipment and compatibility with our current product portfolio," said Bobo. "Our mission is to serve our customer base with a total package of new and used equipment, rentals and service, so Rubble Crusher fills a unique market gap for us and will be an ideal complement to our other McLanahan brand Anaconda — makers of a full line of crushers, screeners and conveyors."

SHM was founded in 2010 by Bobo and has shown steady growth since then. The Wilmington, N.C., firm offers other name-brand equipment such as Anaconda, AUSA, ASV, XL Specialized Trailers, Loftness and Steel Systems Installation.

Besides renting equipment and selling new and used parts, SHM has a vibrant service department that services all makes and models of equipment for both the field and its service shop. Rubble Crusher is now a part of McLanahan's brand of the existing line of crushers including horizontal and inclined screens.

Rubble Crusher produces compact crushers that can be mounted on wheels, tracks or a skid and pulled behind a truck. Focusing on supporting the "zero waste" approach to the construction and demolition recycling industry, Rubble Crusher equipment is ideal for small- to medium-sized crushing and recycling. From day one the philosophy of Rubble Crusher has been customer-driven and has continually evolved, aiming to meet and exceed the requirements and expectations of its customers, the company said.

"Sound Heavy Machinery is a well-known dealer in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic who has made great strides in growing its customer base and services despite less-than-ideal market conditions the past few years," said David MacLynn, Rubble Crusher's International Business Development, Sales & Marketing leader. "Besides a good relationship with McLanahan, Mark and his staff took the time to understand the market and its customers so they are now poised to be a leader in their markets. We feel like our products will speed up the aggressive growth plans both organizations are implementing."

For more information, call 888/543-1263 or visit www.soundheavymachinery.com/

