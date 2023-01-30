The airport entrance realignment was a key part of Boeing Co.'s decision to triple its footprint at the airfield in 2013, when the aerospace giant acquired 468 acres to go along with its existing 264-acre 787 Dreamliner facility on International Boulevard. (Boeing photo)

More than a decade after first proposed, construction of a new access road to Charleston International Airport could begin in mid-2024 after South Carolina officials pledged Jan. 25 to help fund the nearly $144 million project.

The state's Joint Bond Review Committee voted unanimously to distribute an additional $22 million toward the expected $143.8 million road-building cost. Lawmakers initially approved $17 million for the roughly 2-mi. highway in 2014.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is kicking in nearly $69 million, while Charleston County is providing $18.1 million, and another $16.1 million will come from the federal government. That would leave approximately $1.7 million to be distributed for the five-lane highway.

"The county will determine the exact funding gap and where that funding will come from as we get closer to construction," Kelsey Barlow, who oversees the project for Charleston County, told South Carolina News.

Project bidding should begin on the work in North Charleston in the spring of 2024, with construction slated to get under way shortly thereafter and last two years, she said.

Airport Entrance Realignment Key to Boeing Expansion

The proposed access road to Charleston International will run alongside a power line driveway from Montague Avenue and tie into the existing airport loop.

The airfield's entrance from International Boulevard will disappear once the new road is complete, but motorists will still be able to access South Aviation Avenue from the boulevard.

"This project will alleviate existing and increasing traffic congestion near the airport by providing direct access to the airport from Interstate 526 and separating airport and commuter traffic from traffic to and from the Boeing campus," wrote state Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey in a letter of support for the road project to the Joint Bond Review Committee.

South Carolina News noted the airport entrance realignment was a key part of Boeing Co.'s decision to triple its footprint at the airfield in 2013, when the aerospace giant acquired 468 acres to go along with its existing 264-acre 787 Dreamliner facility on International Boulevard.

At the time, it was widely speculated that Boeing would move all its 787 Dreamliner production to the Charleston area. Previously, work was shared with a facility near Seattle, Wash. Finally, the aircraft manufacturer made it official in 2020 when it announced that all 787 production would move to Charleston in 2021.

Boeing has not announced any specific plans for the additional land it bought, but information provided to South Carolina officials shows the company plans to expand operations "to increase the production rate."

"The expansion is expected to support both existing and future development needs of Boeing's North Charleston campus for the next 30 years," according to the state Commerce Department.

Access Road to Help Alleviate Increased Traffic

The new road also will help support Charleston International Airport's planned growth. The terminal saw a record 5.3 million passengers arriving and departing the facility in 2022, a number expected to increase to six million by the end of 2024.

The new road should significantly improve traffic flow to and from the airport as thousands of motorists now use the Michaux Parkway as a link between Dorchester Road and I-526 each day.

"During the holiday season, when people are shopping at Tanger Outlets and events are happening at the North Charleston Coliseum, International Boulevard becomes a major problem for those trying to get to and from the airport," Charleston Airport CEO Elliott Sumey said to South Carolina News. "This new plan includes a full connection to West Montague and I-526, which will open up the thoroughfare and provide better access to and from the airport."

