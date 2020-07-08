South Carolina Gas Tax Increase Funding More Road, Bridge Projects

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

South Carolina Gas Tax Increase Funding More Road, Bridge Projects

Wed July 08, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Moultrie News



The state gas tax increase, including the new two-cent per gallon increase effective July 1, has already been put to work for South Carolinians.

In addition to $1.3 billion in road and bridge work under contract now, the new gas tax increase is making possible an additional 661 mi. of paving projects that were approved by the state's Transportation Commission in June. The new paving projects will be moving to the contracting phase in the coming months.

Since the implementation of South Carolina's gas tax increase in July 2017, the tax has generated $372 million in revenues. Coupled with other increased fees and funds redirected to the new trust fund, the total revenue deposited into the account since July 1, 2017, has been $1.2 billion.

In turn, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has pushed out to contract more than $1.3 billion in work that includes projects in all the state's 46 counties.

SCDOT does not pay its contractors for work upfront, instead preferring to do so as the work is installed. Of the $1.3 billion in construction contract commitments, $560 million has already been paid out with $740 million in work still under way across the state.

"We encourage every citizen of the state to visit our gas tax transparency web page and view the accountability reports outlining the use of the new funding, as well as the project lists by county," said Christy Hall, secretary of the SCDOT.

"Those reports clearly demonstrate $927 million in paving projects, $153 million in rural road safety projects, $259 million in interstate widening and $17 million in bridge work all across the state."

None of the new gas tax funding has been allocated to the State Infrastructure Bank or high profile road projects such as the SC Highway 51 road work in Florence, the Mark Clark Extension Project in Charleston, Interstate 73, or the I-77/Panthers Interchange in Rock Hill.

The funding has strictly been allocated to four main, strategic priorities: projects involving paving, rural road safety, interstate widening, and a few bridge replacements (the rest are federally funded), as outlined in the SCDOT's 10-Year Plan. SCDOT's New Gas Tax Fund information can be found at: https://www.scdot.org/inside/new-gastax-trustfund.aspx.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Gas Tax Increase infrastructure SCDOT South Carolina South Carolina Department of Transportation