Demtek LLC is a growing force in the South Carolina demolition industry, providing comprehensive demolition services from initial planning to final recycling. Founded by Brandon Stepp in Spartanburg, Demtek has grown from a small operation into a robust company with 35 employees, three crews and a reputation for handling both large and small projects with equal dedication.

"I grew up in the dirt business," Stepp said. "My grandfather was in the dirt business, doing a lot of grading, clearing lots and small demolition. I've always loved tearing things down. That passion drove me to start my own company, focusing on demolition."

Demtek prides itself on taking care of demolition projects from start to finish. The business engages early with developers and general contractors to provide a comprehensive approach, ensuring that all aspects of a demolition project are meticulously managed.

"We assist with budget planning, manage hazardous material removal, and then proceed with the actual demolition," Stepp said. "We strip buildings down to concrete and steel before recycling all materials, making the process efficient and environmentally friendly.

"We have some mobile crushers, so we crush materials on-site or truck them to our concrete and asphalt recycling yard, turning them into reusable products like gravel. This not only saves on disposal costs but also allows us to give some savings back to our customers."

Currently, Demtek is engaged in a highly visible project: the demolition of Spartanburg City Hall. The building — which once housed the city's administrative offices, police department and fire department — is being torn down to make way for a new mixed-use development and a parking garage.

"We began with an extensive asbestos removal process, followed by a soft strip where we removed everything that wasn't concrete or steel," Stepp said. "This preparation allows us to handle the demolition more efficiently and ensures that the materials we recycle are clean and reusable. It also allowed us to save some of the original bricks from the building for anybody who wanted to have a memento, since Spartanburg City Hall is a significant part of the city's history."

To tackle the project, Demtek is utilizing a Komatsu PC170LC excavator and multiple Komatsu PC360LC excavators equipped with Genesis multiprocessors, concrete pulverizers and grapples. These tools are essential for breaking down the reinforced concrete structure and separating recyclable materials on-site.

"I'm loyal to Komatsu and Genesis," said Stepp. "The reach of the PC360 equipped with a Genesis multiprocessor allows the machine to quickly work through reinforced concrete, while the grapples help us load trucks and separate trash and steel from the concrete. The Komatsu PC170, with its smaller size, is perfect for handling more detailed work and sorting smaller materials. This setup not only makes the demolition process more efficient but also ensures that we can recycle around 90 percent of the material by weight."

Besides efficiency, safety is an important aspect of Demtek's operations. All of Demtek's Komatsu machines are equipped with guarding to protect operators and ground workers, and the Genesis attachments allow for safer demolition processes by keeping personnel at a distance from the active demolition area.

In addition to the excavators, Demtek utilizes Komatsu WA200 and WA270 wheel loaders to transport and load recyclable materials.

"The loaders are very efficient; when it comes to loading recycling products, they can't be beat," Stepp said. "They help us load the trucks quickly, whether we have them at a job site or in the yard. Operator fatigue is a real thing, but Komatsu does a great job of having comfortable seats. A comfortable operator is a happy operator and a productive operator."

Stepp added, "Our focus is always on maintaining high standards of safety and efficiency, and our equipment plays a vital role in achieving that."

Support From Linder

Demtek's relationship with Linder Industrial Machinery Company also plays a crucial role in its operations. Linder's support ensures that Demtek's machines and attachments are properly serviced and that any necessary parts are quickly available.

"Linder's support is unmatched," said Stepp. "Everyone from product support, parts, field guys, mechanics — they're all top notch. If I need something, I can usually have it the next day through Linder."

According to Stepp, the support from Andy Chapman, Demtek's sales representative at Linder, and Linder Product Support Representative (PSR) Dustin Light has been instrumental in Demtek's growth.

"Andy Chapman is one of the happiest and most helpful people I've ever met," Stepp said. "Every interaction with him is positive, and he always goes the extra mile to find exactly what we need. If Linder doesn't have the equipment on location, Andy or Dustin make sure to track it down."

Stepp also appreciates the Komatsu Care program that provides invaluable support and maintenance for Demtek's fleet of Komatsu machines. The program includes factory-scheduled maintenance, inspections and comprehensive service by Linder's Komatsu-certified technicians. For a company like Demtek, which relies heavily on the reliability and efficiency of its equipment, Komatsu Care ensures that its machines receive regular maintenance, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

"Komatsu Care has been a tremendous help for us," Stepp said. "Having Komatsu and Linder take care of our maintenance needs means one less thing for us to worry about. They are very accommodating, often working around our schedule, whether it's early mornings, late evenings or weekends."

Continued Success

Looking to the future, Demtek's goal to take on more projects is driven by the ongoing development in the upstate South Carolina area. Stepp's vision for Demtek is clear: to remain at the forefront of the demolition industry by maintaining the company's high standards of quality, reliability and efficiency.

"We hope to keep growing and continue being a part of the development in our area," Stepp said. "There's no shortage of buildings that need to come down, and we're here to make that happen efficiently and safely."

Demtek's journey to becoming one of the key local demolition players is a testament to its dedication, innovative approach and strong partnerships. With a focus on quality work, reliable service and environmental responsibility, Demtek is poised for continued success in the demolition industry.

*The opinions expressed here are from the end user as quoted. The results described herein are those of these end users under certain conditions. Individual results may vary.

(This story was reprinted with permission from Linder Link magazine, Fall 2024 Issue.)

