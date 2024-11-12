South Texas Auctioneers held a successful two-day Absolute Fall Auction on Oct. 24-25, 2024, at its Donna, Texas, location, drawing more than 300 onsite bidders on the first day and featuring more than 500 lots of heavy equipment.

The four-year-old facility at 701 W Expressway 83 became a hub for buyers from across Texas, as well as out-of-state and international attendees, all seeking quality machinery to enhance their operations.

The auction offered both in-person and online bidding, accommodating a diverse crowd that ranged from local contractors to large equipment buyers. Attendees praised South Texas Auctioneers for bringing valuable opportunities to the Rio Grande Valley.

"STA is exactly what the valley needed," one participant said, highlighting the positive impact of the auction house on the local market.

The lineup included trusted brands like Cat, John Deere, JCB and more with high-demand equipment such as compact track loaders, motor graders and excavators. Business owners carefully evaluated machines, aiming to make additions to their fleets.

To add to the day's appeal, Red River Farms served fresh BBQ, keeping bidders fueled as they navigated the auction grounds. Many regular attendees emphasized the community feel, with some saying they "come to every auction," confirming STA's reputation for hosting must-attend events.

The Absolute Fall Auction exemplified South Texas Auctioneers' commitment to providing top-tier equipment and a welcoming experience for theRio Grande Valley and beyond, according to the company. The successful turnout set a high bar for future events, as STA continues to meet the region's equipment needs. CEG

