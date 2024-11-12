List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    South Texas Auctioneers Hosts Two-Day Absolute Fall Auction

    Tue November 12, 2024 - West Edition #23
    CEG


    South Texas Auctioneers held a successful two-day Absolute Fall Auction on Oct. 24-25, 2024, at its Donna, Texas, location, drawing more than 300 onsite bidders on the first day and featuring more than 500 lots of heavy equipment.

    The four-year-old facility at 701 W Expressway 83 became a hub for buyers from across Texas, as well as out-of-state and international attendees, all seeking quality machinery to enhance their operations.

    The auction offered both in-person and online bidding, accommodating a diverse crowd that ranged from local contractors to large equipment buyers. Attendees praised South Texas Auctioneers for bringing valuable opportunities to the Rio Grande Valley.

    "STA is exactly what the valley needed," one participant said, highlighting the positive impact of the auction house on the local market.

    The lineup included trusted brands like Cat, John Deere, JCB and more with high-demand equipment such as compact track loaders, motor graders and excavators. Business owners carefully evaluated machines, aiming to make additions to their fleets.

    To add to the day's appeal, Red River Farms served fresh BBQ, keeping bidders fueled as they navigated the auction grounds. Many regular attendees emphasized the community feel, with some saying they "come to every auction," confirming STA's reputation for hosting must-attend events.

    The Absolute Fall Auction exemplified South Texas Auctioneers' commitment to providing top-tier equipment and a welcoming experience for theRio Grande Valley and beyond, according to the company. The successful turnout set a high bar for future events, as STA continues to meet the region's equipment needs. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Marco Vetancourt (L), owner of Tamco Services, and manager Rey Garcia considered a few machines. (CEG photo)
    Louis Avendano (L) and Carlos Torres of GMW JCB welcome and share information on new JCB equipment with auction attendees. (CEG photo)
    Independent contractors Ismael Vela (L) and Luciano Vela inspect and test a Cat 336E before placing their bids. (CEG photo)
    George Olivares, owner of Go Underground, explores his options in the market as he considers a John Deere 75G excavator at the auction. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ramon Sanchez; Francisco De La Fuente, owner; and Dwayne Cotter, owner of Mid Valley Equipment, check out a Cat 12H motor grader. (CEG photo)
    Numerous heavy-duty excavators stand ready for bidding at the South Texas Auctioneers event. (CEG photo)
    Victor Tijerina, owner of Junk Pro Equipment and Hauling, considers a Cat 299D3 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    A full house at the South Texas Auctioneers event, with bidders following auctioneer Tony Warmka as heavy equipment goes up for sale. (CEG photo)
    BBQ chicken from Red River Farms sizzles on the grill. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Webber LLC Nears End of I-35 at SH 123 Project in Texas

    Hyundai Expands Tracked Dozer Line With Introduction of HD130 Model

    Brasfield & Gorrie Leads $330M Coca-Cola UNITED New HQ Project

    UMaine Building $82M Research Facility; Sen. Collins Helps Secure $133M for Bridge Replacements

    Kubota Forms Alliance to Raise Funds, Awareness for Programs for Vets

    Papé Machinery, ShoulderMaster Tout Strategic Partnership

    Port of Kalama Receives $26.3M Grant to Help Port Speed Grain to Market

    Topcon Addresses World's Water Insecurity Through Wine to Water Filter Build Event



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions South Texas Auctioneers TEXAS







    \\ \\ \\