Southern California Partnership for Jobs Named Top Non-Profit of Year

Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) has been selected as non-profit of the year by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP).

The award will be presented to the Partnership at IEEP's annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Ontario Airport Hilton.

The Annual Dinner is intended to be an intimate gathering where IEEP celebrates the accomplishments of the year and honors those persons, companies, and institutions that have made a difference for the people of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

