Southern California Partnership for Jobs Named Top Non-Profit of Year

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Southern California Partnership for Jobs Named Top Non-Profit of Year

Tue January 14, 2020 - West Edition
PR Newswire


Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) has been selected as non-profit of the year by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP).

The award will be presented to the Partnership at IEEP's annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Ontario Airport Hilton.

The Annual Dinner is intended to be an intimate gathering where IEEP celebrates the accomplishments of the year and honors those persons, companies, and institutions that have made a difference for the people of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Others being honored include:

  • Business of the Year – Ontario International Airport
  • Chairman's Award – John Mura, general manager, East Valley Water District
  • Education Partner(s) of the Year- Julie Pehkonen, chair, Inland Empire/Desert Regional Consortium
  • Non-profit of the Year- Southern California Partnership for Jobs
  • President's Award- Dr. Ray Wolfe, executive director, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority
  • Public Partner of the Year- City of Moreno Valley
  • Larry Sharp Inland Empire Leader of the Year Award- Carole Beswick, CEO, Inland Action

 

Read more about...

Awards California