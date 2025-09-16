Southwestern U. renovated Mood-Bridwell Hall, a historic building from 1908, blending old and new with modern classrooms, faculty offices, a coffee shop and enhanced technology. The $25 million project included preserving the original facade, adding a skylight, outdoor terrace, and new annex. Energy-efficient features and improved HVAC system were incorporated. The renovated hall welcomed faculty in July and students for the fall semester in August.

Southwestern University photo Crews use a JLG scissor lift to work on Mood-Bridwell Hall’s exterior.

Originally constructed as one of Southwestern University's first buildings in 1908, Mood-Bridwell Hall underwent a $25 million renovation that incorporated the latest classroom technology while honoring the structure's history.

With Southwestern University's 186th academic year set to begin, the university is celebrating a major renovation project that breathed new life into one of the campus' most historic buildings. Mood-Bridwell Hall originally opened in 1908 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

In a partnership between the university, the city of Georgetown, project management firm Kitchell, general contractor Linbeck and architect PBK, construction began in September 2023 following a thorough design process.

Ensuring compliance with guidelines from the city of Georgetown's Historic and Architectural Review Commission to preserve the century-old facade, work was done to scale the building's interior back to its original studs and foundation.

From there, Mood-Bridwell Hall was reimagined. Modern classrooms, faculty offices, meeting spaces and even a coffee shop, were woven among the original beams, pillars and columns that date to the early 20th century. What resulted is the unique blend of old and new. From the exterior, Mood-Bridwell Hall's original facade shines bright thanks to new windows as well as comprehensive stonework and washing.

The interior features enhanced Wi-Fi and networking capabilities, an interactive video wall in the main atrium, advanced projection systems in each classroom and environmentally friendly printing systems on all three floors that use 50 percent less power and use a water-based ink system, eliminating the need for petroleum-based toner.

One of the building's new defining characteristics, a large skylight, fills the main atrium with natural sunlight, a nod to the building's original configuration that featured an open-air atrium.

In addition, construction crews transformed what was previously unused roof space into a new outdoor terrace on the second floor, designed to be a central gathering place. The renovation also included the construction of a new annex on the north side of the building, allowing for the addition of new classrooms.

Sustainability was incorporated throughout the project as energy-efficient windows and skylights allow for natural light to help offset the need for lamps and other electric light sources. A new dual-system HVAC system improves efficiency and provides for individual room temperature control while still maintaining a central system for consistency across shared spaces.

Faculty began moving into the renovated Mood-Bridwell Hall in late July and the building welcomed students for the fall semester in late August.

