SpaceFactory is relocating its headquarters to Huntsville, AL, boosting the city's reputation in technology and aerospace. Meanwhile, Etowah County's NEAR Megasite gains momentum with a $4.6 million grant for infrastructure development, facilitating future industrial growth.

Rendering courtesy of SpaceFactory SpaceFactory’s new facility will be located near the innovative Campus 805, where the company will expand its lunar research and advanced manufacturing divisions.

SpaceFactory, an industry leader in space and terrestrial construction technology, announced plans in early November to relocate its headquarters to Huntsville, Ala., thus positioning itself within the heart of the nation's high-tech and aerospace industries.

The strategic move places SpaceFactory's new facility at 209 Bailes St. in the Rocket City, near the innovative Campus 805, where the company will expand its lunar research and advanced manufacturing divisions.

SpaceFactory will make a $2 million investment in the new facility, which is expected to bring more than 25 new jobs to the area by its completion next summer.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed the announcement, underscoring its significance for the state's economic future.

"SpaceFactory's decision to relocate to Huntsville underscores Alabama's growing reputation as a leader in high-tech innovation and space exploration," she said. "We're thrilled to welcome a company committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and supporting NASA's return to the Moon with [the] Artemis [program]."

Pioneers in large-format 3D printing, SpaceFactory leverages innovative technology developed through its collaborations with NASA to revolutionize manufacturing.

On its website, the company bills itself as being "at the forefront of developing advanced manufacturing systems that not only promise to be the first to build on the Moon and beyond but also innovate sustainable practices on Earth."

Huntsville's selection as the site for SpaceFactory's expansion was no coincidence.

The city's unmatched aerospace-related ecosystem, including proximity to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal, and a robust industrial infrastructure, makes it an ideal fit for SpaceFactory's mission to advance both lunar and advanced terrestrial construction technologies.

"We are excited to be joining Huntsville's thriving community of innovators and are immensely grateful for the support from the state of Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey, the city of Huntsville and Mayor Tommy Battle," noted SpaceFactory CEO Dave Malott. "This support allows a small but ambitious company like ours to grow and make a significant impact, following in the footsteps of the Apollo program as we support NASA's return to the Moon with Artemis."

Beyond Huntsville's industrial appeal, the city's vibrant community and lifestyle offerings played a role in attracting the company from the New York City metro area.

"Our entire team was involved in this decision," explained Connor McLeod, SpaceFactory's vice president. "We were attracted to Huntsville's unique culture [and we] hope to grow alongside Huntsville."

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm for the potential that SpaceFactory will likely bring Huntsville.

"SpaceFactory's move to Huntsville is a testament to the collaborative environment and robust resources that make Alabama a destination for forward-thinking companies," she said. "With its focus on advanced manufacturing and lunar infrastructure, SpaceFactory is well-positioned to thrive in [the city's] dynamic tech landscape."

The new facility, designed by PlanetWorks Architecture, SpaceFactory's sister company, is slated to begin construction before the end of the year, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions for both Earth and outer space.

NEAR Megasite Gains Momentum With $4.6M in SEEDS Funding

Etowah County is making significant strides toward enhancing its Northeast Alabama Regional (NEAR) Megasite, due to a $4.6 million grant from the state's Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program.

According to Made in Alabama, the SEEDS funding will be used to construct a 3-mi. water transmission main to support the industrial site, enabling the county to move forward with plans to acquire an additional 160 acres adjacent to the park's newly completed 100-acre pad.

In addition, an effort is being pushed forward to build a new Interstate 59 exchange, which will further boost accessibility to the site.

Etowah County officials emphasized that one of the biggest challenges for the NEAR Megasite has been its water and sewer infrastructure, and the SEEDS funding arrives at a crucial time to address those needs.

"We're making substantial progress in putting the final pieces of infrastructure in place so that the NEAR Megasite is fully prepared when the right project comes along," said Tim Ramsey, the Etowah County commissioner.

The total cost of the water transmission main is estimated at $8 million and, after the SEEDS grant, the remaining $3.4 million is coming from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated by Etowah County for water and sewer projects.

Additionally, the Growing Alabama program, another state initiative overseen by the Alabama Department of Commerce, has been instrumental in the site's development in that it allocated $8.75 million in funds for the Megasite, with contributions from Norfolk Southern.

The program focuses on industrial site readiness, a critical factor in attracting new businesses and expansions to the state.

These funds have facilitated the construction of a 500,000-gal. elevated water storage tank, which is nearing completion. Located adjacent to the 100-acre pad, this tank will ensure the site is ready to meet future demand.

Alabama Power also has built a new substation and relocated power lines to provide reliable service to the growing industrial park, noted Made in Alabama.

"We wouldn't have reached this point without the pivotal support from Alabama Power and Norfolk Southern," said Etowah County Commissioner Craig Inzer Jr.

McNair stressed the importance of the SEEDS and Growing Alabama programs in the state's economic development efforts.

"Both SEEDS and Growing Alabama are essential tools in our strategy to ensure Alabama remains a top destination for business growth," explained the state's commerce secretary. "These programs are making it possible for communities like Etowah County to attract large-scale projects, create high-paying jobs, and build long-term economic success. By investing in infrastructure and site readiness, we are laying the groundwork for transformative opportunities across the state.

Last February, the State Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) approved a total of $30.1 million in SEEDS funding, which will be matched with $38.4 million in local funds at 29 different Alabama industrial sites encompassing nearly 8,400 acres.

Made in Alabama reported that a second round of SEEDS funding is currently in the works.

The addition of 160 acres brings the NEAR Megasite's total size to over 1,250 acres, offering a larger buffer for future development. The property was not previously on the market, but the landowners have been supportive of the county's efforts and agreed that now is the ideal time to move forward.

Following the county commission's approval of the land acquisition, it also approved a contract with Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC) in Montgomery to begin designing a new I-59 interchange.

Rainbow City has contributed $1 million toward making the interchange a reality, further reinforcing regional collaboration to attract large-scale industrial investments.

