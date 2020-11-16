The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Foundation (SC&RF) has announced a new corporate named scholarship sponsored by SC&RA (Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association) member company GKS Lifting and Moving Solutions LLC — based out of Springfield, Ohio.

GKS committed to an amount of $1,000 per year, for three years. Each year, a recipient will be chosen by SC&RF to receive the scholarship.

Vocational/Technical Scholarship applications are accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed six times annually.

The awards represent an ongoing and overall workforce development initiative/strategic objective for the Foundation. Additional SC&RF workforce development spending (to total $855,000 to date) includes Lift & Move USA and curriculum development.

GKS Program Manager Benjamin Dobrowolski indicated that the company had been looking for a way to get involved with SC&RA and also support the industry with a greater impact.

"Basically, we reached out to SC&RF and noticed there was a need for scholarship opportunities from a corporate perspective," he said. "We saw it as a chance to support the industry and help to close the skills gap. Obviously, if the industry succeeds, GKS succeeds as well."

Dobrowolski also pointed out that he needn't look farther than Springfield for inspiration.

"We're located in a rust belt town that was booming in the 1950s — and a good portion of the industry left. Springfield is starting to see revitalization, and we know that if more folks have additional opportunities to make the skilled trades a reality in their lives, towns like ours, and many others across the country, can see a positive impact. It's a priority that we feel is critical to the future of the industry, and it's something we want to be a part of."

Additional SC&RA member companies who've established scholarships with SC&RF are: Terex ($21,000 in 2011), Anderson Trucking ($25,000 in 2014), the McTyre Family ($10,000 in 2015), Heartland Communications/Crane Hotline ($9,000 in 2015), the International Union of Operating Engineers ($11,000 in 2017), the Taylor Foundation ($7,000 in 2017), White Brothers Trucking ($15,000 in 2017) and JK Crane ($3,500 in 2017).

SC&RF is a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to serve the crane, rigging and specialized transport industry through workforce development, educational assistance, research and educational initiatives. The Foundation awards between $30,000 and $55,000 annually to individuals in addition to training courses as donated by partner organizations. Research projects include an industry financial benchmark study, recruiting videos, a mobile app of industry terms, and transportation-specific research.

For more information, visit www.scr-foundation.org.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.