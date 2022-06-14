The ultramodern manufacturing facility will provide space for OnLogic's more than 150 Vermont-based employees to effectively collaborate and innovate. (Wiemann Lamphere Architects rendering)

OnLogic, a global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and solution provider, has begun construction of its new $60 million, 140,000-sq.-ft. headquarters in South Burlington, Vt.

Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont Congressman Peter Welch joined members of the OnLogic team May 31 for the company's groundbreaking. Also on hand were South Burlington city officials, representatives from ReArch Company, the general contractor based in South Burlington, Colchester's Wiemann Lamphere Architects, and VHB, an engineering firm in New York.

The new facility is being built to allow OnLogic to meet the ever-growing demand for the company's small, highly customizable computers designed for use in industrial environments.

Located next to the well-known Reverence sculpture, often referred to as the Whales Tails, in South Burlington's Technology Park, OnLogic's global headquarters will house all business functions for the 19-year-old tech company.

OnLogic's Vermont-based team currently is distributed among its existing South Burlington headquarters on Thompson Street, and temporary office space along Kimball Avenue, which was rented by the company during the pandemic to offer employees added room to work more safely in-person.

"This is, of course, a wonderful milestone for OnLogic," said Lisa Groeneveld, OnLogic's co-founder and vice chair of the board, at the groundbreaking.

"This new facility will provide the space and tools our team needs to continue doing their incredible work of designing, building, marketing, selling and supporting next-generation computing technology. But I think it's also a testament to the South Burlington business and tech communities, who continue to demonstrate the incredible spirit of innovation that has grown and is being fostered here."

The ultramodern manufacturing facility will provide space for OnLogic's more than 150 Vermont-based employees to effectively collaborate and innovate. The company estimates that the new facility will be able to fully accommodate its planned growth in the state for the next seven to 10 years. It has grown at an average of 30 percent annually, according to an OnLogic news release, with a global revenue of $110M in 2021.

With the building now under way, OnLogic plans for the facility to open near the end of 2023.

Development of the new space has focused on sustainability, energy efficiency and community connectivity, according to OnLogic.

The project is set to include:

A 640-kilowatt roof-mounted solar array, which is expected to cover the majority of the project's HVAC load and offset the equivalent of 60 homes per year.

A geothermal mechanical system which, when compared to a code compliant conventional HVAC system, will save approximately 1.58 million lbs. of CO2 per year.

Twenty-four Level 2 electric vehicle chargers for use by the OnLogic team.

A full building automation system designed to minimize energy usage and responds in real-time to building use and grid needs. It will be custom built in partnership with OnLogic engineers and designers.

Foam glass gravel sub-slab insulation by Glavel Inc., locally sourced from Essex, Vt., and designed to result in an 87 percent reduction in carbon compared to using traditional rigid insulation.

"This expansion is a clear sign of what a global leader this company is, and I look forward to seeing how much more [it] can do once this facility is opened and operational," said Scott. "The fact is that the growth of a business like OnLogic has so many benefits. Innovative businesses, and the growing tech sector, [are] putting us on the map globally, and OnLogic is a big part of that."

The tech firm also has U.S. offices in Cary, N.C., as well as overseas locations in the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia.

OnLogic systems are engineered to stand up to conditions that could damage, or destroy, consumer grade computing equipment, according to the release. Its customers come in all sizes, including some of the largest and most well-known companies in the world. OnLogic hardware users create innovations in manufacturing technology, smart agriculture, smart cities, energy management and the Industrial Internet of Things.

