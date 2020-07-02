Specialty Rentals & Attachments Celebrates Milestones

The company, based in Hammonton, N.J., offers construction rental units ranging from 16,000- to 120,000-lb. excavators with attachments from Maine to Florida, and has even rented equipment overseas.

Specialty Rentals & Attachments was founded 20 years ago to fill a demand for excavators with dedicated attachments to meet unique construction/demolition/environmental project needs for dealers and contractors.

"My dad [Bob Harrell Sr.] founded the company in 2000 after working as a sales manager for a couple of New Jersey-based equipment dealers," said Robert Harrell, vice president of Specialty Rentals & Attachments, who started working his father's company in 2010.

The company, based in Hammonton, N.J., offers construction rental units ranging from 16,000- to 120,000-lb. excavators with attachments from Maine to Florida, and have even rented equipment overseas. The company's excavator fleet can run the following products: shears, grapples, rotating grapples, concrete pulverizers, universal processors, augers, magnets, clamshell buckets, vibratory side grip hammers and grinding heads. The company can fabricate whatever is needed for specialty applications.

Over the past two decades in business, Specialty Rentals & Attachments has experienced significant growth, including recently becoming a Genesis attachments dealer.

"Genesis products is a perfect match for us," said Harrell. "We dedicate our business to excavators with attachments, and we were approached by several attachment manufacturers to promote their products, but we feel Genesis is the best around. Genesis can offer shears, processors, grapples, Pulverizers and more."

It was this line acquisition that led the company to expand its service capabilities by nearing completion on a new 42 x 40 ft. weld shop.

"The new weld shop will help us continue our growth with Genesis and Allied construction products," said Harrell. "We will do complete rebuilds on any make and model shear, hammer, processor, along with custom fabrication work and plumbing hydraulic kits on excavators."

Specialty Rentals & Attachments also has hired a full-time welder/fabricator to do outside rebuilds on shears and processors along with maintenance on the company's rental fleet, and a sales representatives who will cover the multiple state's for Genesis attachments along with equipment rentals.

In addition to Genesis and Allied Construction Products, the company carries:

Kenco Products (barrier lifters)

Premier Augers

Fecon Attachments (tree mulchers)

Jinnings Equipment (vibratory hammer and top/side-mount units)

Gensco (hydraulic magnets)

Danuser (augers)

Paladin Brands (quick couplers)

HKX Kits (hydraulic kits for excavators)

Antraquip (concrete grinding and mixing heads)

Harrell is optimistic about the next 20 years for Specialty Rentals & Attachments

"We expect the rental business to be very strong," he said. "We have been stocking our inventory with machines and attachments for that need. We are ready for any unique project that requires a specialized attachment, and we'll always most likely have them in stock and ready to go for our customers."

"The team at Specialty Rentals & Attachments would also like to thank our customers who helped us to get this point," said Harrell. "Without them none of this would be possible. We look forward to helping you with your projects for the foreseeable future"

For more information, visit www.specialtyrentalsandattachments.com. CEG