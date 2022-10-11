Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 30, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. (Cleveland Clinic photo)

The sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages.

The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport fields, three of which are FIFA Pro-certified, six baseball and softball fields, heated batting cages and a multi-level pavilion with concessions and restrooms. All the fields will have synthetic turf for year-round playing, as well as lights, digital scoreboards, Pixelot cameras, HD streaming capabilities and more.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Sept. 30, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Evans Farm, located at 5833 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center. The groundbreaking ceremony is by invitation only.

"This is a major investment in the area and became a reality thanks to Brad Jennings and Jennings Land Development. A dire need is being addressed and it's being done with zero tax dollars," said Ryan Rivers, former Orange Township trustee and MORPC member.

