Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
As the winter season transitions to spring, construction professionals must ready equipment for optimal performance. Rockland Manufacturing offers maintenance tips for excavator, loader and skid steer attachments to ensure peak efficiency in site preparation and land clearing projects.
Tue February 25, 2025 - Midwest Edition #5
As winter fades and spring begins, construction and land-clearing professionals must ensure equipment is primed for peak performance. Rockland Manufacturing offers tips to prepare attachments for efficient and effective site preparation.
Winter can take a toll on attachments, making proactive maintenance essential to avoid breakdowns, reduce downtime and improve efficiency. Follow these key steps:
• inspect for wear and tear — check for cracks, loose hardware and excessive wear.
• focus on high-wear areas — pay attention to cutting edges, liners and connection points.
• follow manufacturer guidelines — refer to manuals for specific maintenance tips.
• lubricate moving parts — proper lubrication minimizes friction and extends attachment lifespan.
By performing these routine checks, your attachments will be ready to tackle the demands of spring projects.
Excavators play a critical role in site preparation and land clearing. Keep attachments in top shape with these tips:
• check hydraulic system integrity — Inspect for leaks, maintain fluid levels and ensure smooth operation.
• maintain teeth and cutting edges — Rotate or replace worn parts for optimal performance.
Rockland Manufacturing offers the following for excavators:
• heavy-duty buckets — built for demanding excavation tasks.
• ditch cleaning buckets — ideal for trenching and drainage.
• excavator thumbs and couplers — improve versatility and attachment adaptability.
• excavator rakes — designed for debris removal and grading.
Loaders are key players in land clearing and grading. Ensure peak functionality by:
• inspecting hydraulic systems — check for leaks and maintain fluid levels.
• maintaining grading buckets and rakes — keep edges sharp for precision grading and debris removal.
Rockland Manufacturing offers the following for loaders:
• general purpose and performance buckets — reliable for grading and material handling.
• construction forks and loader couplers — enhance efficiency and quick attachment changes.
Skid steer attachments are adaptable tools for tree removal, brush clearing and grading. Ensure they're in top condition by:
• conducting visual inspections — check for cracks, worn components and loose bolts.
• verifying compatibility — ensure attachments align with your skid steer's coupler system.
• low profile and grapple buckets — essential for material handling and debris removal.
• root grapples and pallet forks — for site preparation and material transport.
• brush cutters and Grapple Rakes — ideal for vegetation clearing and land maintenance.
A well-maintained fleet of attachments ensures efficiency and longevity for your projects. Rockland Manufacturing provides high-quality excavator, loader and skid steer attachments designed for demanding job sites.
For more information, visit rocklandmfg.com.