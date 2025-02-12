641 Excavating in Pella, Iowa, uses Diamond Mowers' OD Pro X drum mulcher to efficiently clear dense brush and trees, providing versatility and productivity. The ergonomic design empowers operators to tackle demanding land management projects with ease, fueling business success and customer satisfaction.

Nestled in the heart of Pella, Iowa, 641 Excavating is on a mission to build tomorrow's future by tackling today's land management challenges. The family-owned and operated business, led by Jon VanZee and supported by two part-time employees, serves a diverse clientele within a one-hour radius of Pella. From helping customers tame invasive species to providing support to cattle farmers reclaiming their pastures, 641 is a vital partner in maintaining and transforming Iowa's landscapes.

A standout in the company's equipment fleet is Diamond Mowers' 72-in. drum mulcher OD Pro X. During its more than 200 hours of use, the attachment has consistently proven its value by effortlessly shredding cedar, locust and hedge trees up to 10 in. in diameter and efficiently grinding down dense brush from multiflora roses, honeysuckle and autumn olive, according to the company.

Tackling Tough Jobs With Confidence

The OD Pro X is among Diamond's most innovative designs, fusing open drum versatility with depth control precision. Perfect for users needing enhanced flexibility for their harsh mulching needs, it is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications such as land clearing and vegetation management. It also is strategically engineered for heavy ground engagement, maximizing productivity and enabling VanZee and his team to power through material across the rugged Iowa terrain.

"I couldn't imagine not having this mulcher," VanZee said. "It's so user-friendly that I can put a minimally experienced operator in the skid steer, and by the end of the day, they're clearing trees like a pro."

The OD Pro X is differentiated by its optimized infeed system. Directional rake tines within the drum deflect vegetation into the rotor and shredding chamber for smaller mulch after the first pass, which reduces the need for back-dragging and allows for the most efficient reduction of material possible.

The versatile tool also features a variable displacement piston motor protected within its low-profile frame for improved visibility; an abrasion-resistant AR 400 liner to minimize wear from debris; and a heavy-duty push bar with extended, serrated side plates to push and clear brush. Together, these features equip the 641 crew with the confidence to take on even the most demanding land-clearing projects with ease, according to the company.

Perfect Match to Fuel Success

VanZee first discovered Diamond while listening to "The Dirt Bags" podcast, which broadcast from the Diamond Mowers booth during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.

"You could say that Diamond actually chose me," he said. "The mulcher was part of a package deal with a skid loader I purchased. After hearing from others about their experiences with Diamond's products and seeing them in action on different jobsites and terrains, I knew I was going to put the mulcher to good use."

With the OD Pro X, VanZee and his team can tackle projects ranging from managing invasive species on native prairies to creating food plots and walking trails for property owners. This versatility combined with performance and reliability have made the attachment a key driver of business and customer satisfaction for 641 Excavating, according to the company.

(This story was reprinted with permission of Diamond Mowers.)

