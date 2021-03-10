Nevada-based design-build general contractor SR Construction officially broke ground on the 10th SDMI facility, which will be located at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Lindell Road in Las Vegas.

The Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Group (SDMI) and Nevada-based design-build general contractor SR Construction officially broke ground on the 10th SDMI facility in southern Nevada. The new facility, which will be located at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Lindell Road, Las Vegas, will house a fully out-patient imaging center with diagnostic equipment.

"We broke ground on our 10th SDMI location," said David Steinberg, CEO of SDMI. "We are excited to bring an additional imaging center to the rapidly growing southwest part of Las Vegas. SR Construction has done a fabulous job constructing both our Galleria and North Las Vegas imaging centers and we look forward to working with them again."

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging is 100-percent locally owned and operated and has delivered care to patients since opening its first office in 1988. Since then, the healthcare group has grown immensely, celebrating the opening of its ninth facility in 2020. Once complete, the new facility will provide much-needed diagnostic services to the surrounding community.

"It is privilege to have been selected to lead the design-build effort on this project," said Jeff Northrup, senior vice president of SR Construction. "We are excited for the groundbreaking ceremony as it marks the official transition from the design phase into the construction phase of this project. SR is truly honored to be working with the entire Steinberg team on their 10th facility, an incredible milestone."

The project will consist of a 10,000 sq. ft., ground-up, wood-framed, single-story structure that will house top of the line equipment. Modalities will include: MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computed tomography), 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), ultrasound, Dexascan and X-Ray. The estimated completion date for the facility is September 2021. Additional project partners include: IN2IT Architecture, Wright Engineers and Helix Electric.

About SR Construction Inc.

SR Construction Inc. (SR) was founded in 1991 as a full-service design-build general contractor with in-house design, preconstruction and construction services. The company is based in Las Vegas with an office in Reno, Nev., servicing markets including healthcare, hospitality, commercial and industrial. SR Construction provides creative and adaptive planning, design and construction solutions that respond to clients' company culture, business and community.

