Hitachi Construction Machinery announced a new fleet management system, Solution Linkage (SL) CONNECT, to meet the real-world needs of modern worksites.

With easy access from their phones, tablets, or computers, SL CONNECT users can easily monitor their machines on different work sites from anywhere in one of various languages.

"Mid to large-sized construction companies in North America manage a large number of equipment using multiple systems, facing challenges of management workload and efficiency," said Satoshi Inose, general manager of DNA Development & Promotion Dept., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

"Solution Linkage CONNECT aggregates machine operation data by entire fleet, project and work site, enabling management and analysis through a dashboard. From executives to field personnel, necessary information can be efficiently accessed via smartphones and tablets.

"The system currently targets Hitachi Construction Machinery models, but in the future users that own machines from other companies will also be able to manage them with SL CONNECT."

Using the latest technological open-source tools, SL CONNECT offers innovative, flexible solutions that were created with close attention to customer feedback. To meet customers' needs, SL CONNECT allows users to:

View information from their Hitachi Construction Machinery machines quickly from one place

Monitor the utilization information from all their machines

Geofence an area on the map to separate projects and specific work sites

Graph and view operating information for each project and work site

View the information of machine alarms remotely, in real time

Download a report detailing the operating information and alarm information of machines

Quick Summary of Machines

With just one quick glance users can see operating status, operating hours and alerts on hundreds of Hitachi Construction Machinery machines. Fuel usage and CO2 emissions also can be viewed in the overview, enabling any company to easily track its environmental impact and meet its sustainability goals.

Project Geofencing

When users create a geofence to group machines in a specific work site, SL CONNECT automatically identifies and categorizes machines by operating status. Site managers can easily see how many machines are up and running, how much fuel they are consuming, as well as how many machines are non-operational. This allows project managers to plan better and keep their projects on schedule. Managers also will be able to keep stakeholders and executives up to date by creating and downloading reports directly from the system.

Optimal Integration

Further connecting machines to users, SL CONNECT is integrated with Hitachi Construction Machinery's ConSite, Parts Catalog and Owner's Site. This allows for a seamless solution process when users receive an alert from SL CONNECT. They can access the ConSite "quick action" instructions along with a parts list.

Users who currently have access to Hitachi Construction Machinery's Global e-Service can try SL CONNECT today. They can find it on their homepage and simply sign in with their Global e-Service credentials.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us

