Sterling Construction Gets $26.4 Million for University Place

Sterling Construction Company Inc. recently announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L Wadsworth Construction LLC was selected by the Woodbury Corporation for a Utah structural project totaling $26.4 million.

The $26.4 million project is part of a $500 million revitalization effort of University Place, a 120-acre multi-use development project located in Orem. RLW is contracted to provide the structural concrete for a nine-story structure with the bottom five levels consisting of 115,000 sq. ft. of structured parking and a lobby and the top four levels with more than 115,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space, boasting unobstructed 360-degree views of Utah Valley. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO, commented, "We are pleased to begin work with the Woodbury Corporation, one of the premier retail developers in the United States and the local community. Residents of Utah County have made their desire for growth, urban town centers and diverse housing choices known, and we are extremely glad that, we are able to aid in the redevelopment effort of University Place."

Sterling, a Delaware corporation, operates through three operating groups specializing in heavy civil, specialty services and residential projects in the United States, primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic opportunities. Heavy civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty services projects include site excavation and improvement, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Site excavation and improvement entails construction site preparation primarily in the Southeast region of the United States for blue-chip customers in the distribution center, warehousing, e-commerce, data center, big box retail and energy sectors, as well as other growing end markets.

