Photo courtesy of Tadano (L-R) are Louis Francescutti, Tadano; Tom MacLeod, Sterling; Mark Pisani, Sterling; Jim Littlemore, Sterling; and Justin Andrews, Tadano.

Sterling Crane has been serving the crane needs of North American contractors since the 1950s, and it has now taken delivery of the first Tadano AC 7.450-1 in Canada.

The 7-axle all-terrain crane boasts a 262.5 ft. main boom and compact carrier length, along with many quality features like IC-1, Sideways Superlift System (SSL) and Surround View. Sterling's new 500-ton powerhouse will start out with refinery work in western Canada, but also is ideal for wind turbines, bridges and infrastructure, according to the manufacturer.

Tom MacLeod, president of Sterling Crane Canada, shares his enthusiasm for the new AC 7.450-1, "Everyone knows the quality of Tadano machines, and this new all-terrain crane will be a great fit for our customers throughout the region. The AC 7.450-1 has amazing power and reach, and it fits the roads and tough jobs of western Canada. Tadano is known for high-performance cranes and top support, and we are excited that Sterling customers have a powerful new 7-axle option."

Tadano America Regional Business Manager Justin Andrews added, "We are absolutely thrilled that the first AC 7.450-1 in Canada was purchased by Sterling. This crane is an outstanding performance machine, and it will be a perfect fit for Sterling's all-terrain customers."

At only 55.9 ft. in total length and with a maximum outrigger base of 27.8 ft., the AC 7.450-1 is as long as some 6-axle all-terrain cranes while lifting more like an 8-axle machine. This Tadano AT provides an amazing amount of strength and reach in a relatively compact package, and it delivers outstanding lifting performance both with and without SSL, according to the manufacturer.

Tadano America Vice President of Sales Ken Butz is pleased that Sterling has received the inaugural AC 7.450-1 in Canada.

"Sterling and Tadano have enjoyed a strong and successful partnership for many years. Both companies are dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by offering the best quality and service in the crane industry, and the addition of the new AC 7.450-1 all-terrain crane will play a key role in helping both of us achieve that goal," Butz said.

For more information, visit www.sterlingcrane.com and www.tadanoamericas.com.

Photo courtesy of Tadano

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories