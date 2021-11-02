List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Sterling Receives $40M Contract for SLC Aviation Project

Tue November 02, 2021 - West Edition #23
Newsbreak


Sterling’s subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company LLC , was recently awarded the Design Pack 20 of the airfield concrete paving package for the Salt Lake City International Airport Terminal Redevelopment Program.
Sterling’s subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company LLC , was recently awarded the Design Pack 20 of the airfield concrete paving package for the Salt Lake City International Airport Terminal Redevelopment Program.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. recently announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company LLC (RLW), has been awarded a $40.4 million aviation project, the Design Pack 20 of the airfield concrete paving package for the Salt Lake City International Airport Terminal Redevelopment Program. This project award builds on Sterling's prior successful delivery of projects in the growing Salt Lake City metro area.

As noted in a recent Salt Lake City Tribune article, Utah topped all 50 states in terms of population growth over the 2010 to 2020 period, underpinning strong demand for investment in large municipal projects.

The Salt Lake City Corporation through its Department of Airports (SLCDA) embarked on a capital improvement program, the Terminal Redevelopment Program (TRP), to welcome more passengers and larger planes while also serving travelers as a hub with added conveniences and options. The $4.1 billion redevelopment program is being built in phases to ensure the project's goal of zero impact to travelers continues. Additionally, the Design Pack 20 of the airfield concrete paving package consists of all airfield and civil work around the North Concourse East. Other major project components include construction of the Midfield Vehicle Tunnel Ramp and Walls, demolition of existing taxiways and aprons, removal of existing utilities, installation of storm drain, water and sewer, airfield signing and lighting and communications/electrical duct banks. Construction is slated to begin in February 2022. Once completed, the airport will support 34 million passengers who travel through it each year.

Sterling CEO Joseph Cutillo said, "We are honored to be a part of the New Salt Lake City International Airport historic project. RLW has been a key contributor to this project and this award is another testament of our ability to deliver value-added services and solutions to our customers. Our strategic shift in our heavy civil sector to alternative delivery aviation projects continues moving in the right direction and will continue to be a significant part of our strategy moving forward."

Cutillo continued, "The New Salt Lake City International Airport project is the ideal example of the type of sustainability-oriented public works projects we want Sterling to be associated with. Civic planners are increasingly recognizing the need for sustainability as they invest in airport and rail infrastructure, not just in the direct sense but also as a means of attracting top firms and their employees. By showcasing Sterling's ability as a partner on such projects, we intend to build on this success with more work centered on sustainability in the future."

Sterling Construction Company Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in heavy civil, specialty services and residential projects in the United States, primarily across the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty services projects include land development activities (including site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation), foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.




Today's top stories

Officials Celebrate 'Topping Out' Ceremony at SLC Airport

USACE Expands Chickamauga Lock in $757M Project to Solve Structural Issues

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Welcomes Stan Park as President

Rokbak Articulated Haulers Make First Public Appearance

VIDEO: Bobcat Company Announces New Partnership With National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

Legislature Allocates $805M for Bangerter Highway Studies

UDOT Receives Funding for Next Phase of Highway Job

AGC: Utah Adds Most Construction Jobs Since Pandemic



 

Read more about...

Airport Construction Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company LLC Sterling Construction Company Inc. Utah






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo