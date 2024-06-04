Photo courtesy of Stertil-Koni The Stertil-Koni team gathers at the 2024 distributor meeting in Tucson, Ariz.

Heavy duty bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni announced that five distributors in its exclusive North American network have earned the company's coveted Aspire Program Award.

The honor salutes Stertil-Koni distributors that have achieved marked, incremental sales gains on a year-over-year basis, thereby establishing them in a new, heightened level of heavy duty vehicle lift sales performance.

Recipients of the most recent Stertil-Koni Aspire Program Awards are:

Northwest Lift & Equipment, headquartered in Hillsboro, Ore.

Hoffman Services Inc., headquartered in Newark, N.J.

Heavy Duty Lift & Equipment Inc., headquartered in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Reeder Distributors, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas

SLE Technologies Inc., headquartered in Maxwell, Ind.

Heavy Duty Lift & Equipment Inc. also was honored with Stertil-Koni's new Top Gun Award, recognizing the company for its leading performance in advancing partnerships and sales in the National Account program at Stertil-Koni.

In making the announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Scott Steinhardt, noted, "It is our great honor to recognize the performance of our Aspire Award recipients — each of whom achieved standout sales growth as members of an exceptional distributor team. Their success is an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to continuing to expand Stertil-Koni's leadership position in the heavy duty vehicle lifting sector."

