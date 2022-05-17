List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Stertil-Koni Expands Service Department With Addition of Travis Wilks as New Service Technician

Tue May 17, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Stertil-Koni


Travis Wilks
Travis Wilks

Stertil-Koni, a leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts — notably bus lifts and truck lifts — announced that the company has hired Travis Wilks as a new service technician, based in the company's North American headquarters location in Stevensville, Md.

"Travis brings a strong work ethic and keen determination to become both a master technician and a certified automotive lift inspector (ALI) — both key skillsets that will contribute to the ongoing success of our growing company," said Peter Bowers, technical sales support manager at Stertil-Koni.

"The hiring of Travis also reflects our ever-increasing focus on the delivery of exceptional customer care through a focused team of dedicated professionals."

Most recently, Wilks worked for a vendor supplying high pressure fluid transfer hoses to the U.S. Navy. There, he also became proficient in the use of forklifts and other heavy equipment.

For more information, visit stertil-koni.com.




