Stevenson Crane Service Becomes Multi-National Parts Dealer

Stevenson Crane Service Inc. (SCS), a South Holland, Ill.-based company specializing in mobile heavy lifting equipment, has expanded and diversified parts capabilities.

The company has expanded its parts service area into international parts procurement and the sourcing of hard-to-find items, including distributorship for the Load King line, which has taken over production of the Terex truck crane and boom trucks.

SCS recently added more than a quarter century of knowledge to its already highly experienced team. Industry veteran Paul Moustis recently joined SCS as the company's new parts manager.

For more than 25 years, Moustis has worked in specialized roles working directly for different OEM manufacturers for a variety of heavy equipment, which will expand Stevenson's capabilities beyond the large variety of cranes, lifts, telehandlers and specialized equipment it already services.

Moustis brings to the table a variety of new specialized mobile machinery and utility truck parts as well as an extensive supply chain network. The Chicago native said that he's excited to begin helping customers under the Stevenson name with their equipment management needs.

"Myself and my new teammates here at SCS prioritize service and quality. Our clients have worked with us over the years because they can depend on the consistency of delivery on service. I'm excited to build on that, and we now we can provide them the best parts and equipment from anywhere in the world." Moustis said.

Christine Ashley, corporate director of parts and service, said, "Paul's knowledge of the heavy lifting world is going to be a major asset for our customers. This evolution of our parts department enables us to proudly deliver new strengths to our clients and their projects."

About Stevenson Crane Service Inc.

Stevenson Crane Service (SCS) is a family-owned-and-operated business that has served the lifting needs of construction, industrial, mechanical, manufacturing and other industries for more than 31 years. With a deep knowledge base and decades of experience working with heavy lifting equipment, the company provides solutions for challenging building and maintenance projects. SCS has two locations, located in Bolingbrook and South Holland, Ill.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.