Stevenson Crane Service Earns International Recognition

Illinois-based Stevenson Crane Service Inc. (SCS) recently earned two international awards for crane and rigging safety based on performance numbers that greatly exceeded industry standards.

The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), an international trade association with more than 1,400 members from 46 nations, recognized SCS with the 2020 Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award and the Zero Accidents Award.

Together, the two awards signify world-class performance in crane and rigging safety. Firms across the United States and around the world submit dozens of entries to the SC&RA Awards competition.

"Safety is our main focus every single day. Lives and livelihoods depend on it completely – it's that simple. Earning these two awards is huge for our teams. It's an affirmation that what we're doing exceeds global standards, and it reaffirms our commitment to keep doing even better," said Ted Larkin, safety director of SCS.

The Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award is given to companies with a Workers' Compensation Modification Rate of 1.0 or less; Property Damage Frequency Rate of 1.0 or less; and an incident rate of 1.7 or less, which is less than the industry average of 3.4, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Crane & Rigging Group Zero Accidents Award is given to companies having zero recordable accidents or incidents during the previous year and a property damage frequency rate of 1.0 or less.

For more information about the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association, visit scranet.org.

