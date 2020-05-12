Stevenson Crane Service Earns International Recognition

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Stevenson Crane Service Earns International Recognition

Tue May 12, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Stevenson Cranes Service


Illinois-based Stevenson Crane Service Inc. (SCS) recently earned two international awards for crane and rigging safety based on performance numbers that greatly exceeded industry standards.

The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), an international trade association with more than 1,400 members from 46 nations, recognized SCS with the 2020 Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award and the Zero Accidents Award.

Together, the two awards signify world-class performance in crane and rigging safety. Firms across the United States and around the world submit dozens of entries to the SC&RA Awards competition.

"Safety is our main focus every single day. Lives and livelihoods depend on it completely – it's that simple. Earning these two awards is huge for our teams. It's an affirmation that what we're doing exceeds global standards, and it reaffirms our commitment to keep doing even better," said Ted Larkin, safety director of SCS.

The Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award is given to companies with a Workers' Compensation Modification Rate of 1.0 or less; Property Damage Frequency Rate of 1.0 or less; and an incident rate of 1.7 or less, which is less than the industry average of 3.4, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Crane & Rigging Group Zero Accidents Award is given to companies having zero recordable accidents or incidents during the previous year and a property damage frequency rate of 1.0 or less.

For more information about the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association, visit scranet.org.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.


 

Read more about...

Awards Cranes Health and Safety Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) Stevenson Crane Service Inc.