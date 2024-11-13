List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Stillwater Regional Airport Starts Work On $27M Terminal

    Stillwater Regional Airport in Oklahoma begins construction on a $27 million terminal. The 31,375 sq. ft. facility will enhance flight amenities and options, with completion expected in August 2026. The project signifies a major development for the community, driven by partnerships with various funding sources and aims to boost economic growth.

    Wed November 13, 2024 - West Edition #23
    City of Stillwater, Okla.


    A rendering of the new Stillwater Regional Airport terminal.
    Rendering courtesy of the city of Stillwater
    A rendering of the new Stillwater Regional Airport terminal.
    A rendering of the new Stillwater Regional Airport terminal.   (Rendering courtesy of the city of Stillwater) Another view of the new terminal building.   (Rendering courtesy of the city of Stillwater)

    Stillwater Regional Airport in Oklahoma will enhance flight amenities and options in 2026 through a new 31,375 sq. ft. terminal under construction following a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 1.

    Federal, state and local officials gathered, along with community leaders and representatives from the aviation community, Federal Aviation Administration and American Airlines to mark the occasion.

    "We are elated to be celebrating this monumental development with everyone and for the opportunity to bring a world-class terminal to Stillwater," Airport Director Kellie Reed said. "We extend our gratitude to American Airlines for eight years of commercial service in Stillwater, and we look forward to many continued years of that partnership."

    Rendering courtesy of the city of Stillwater

    Lippert Bros. of Oklahoma City, Okla., is the contractor.

    Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce addressed the project's significance to the community and its impact on economic development. The new terminal is the product of many years of effort, he said. The larger terminal will allow Stillwater to increase flight operations and continue to grow the region from which travelers flying in and out of Stillwater Regional Airport are drawn.

    "It's hard to overstate how big of a game-changer this is for us," he said. "We're so excited and so appreciative of all those who have made an effort to make this happen and are continuing the effort."

    Funding for the $27 million project is provided by partners including the Federal Aviation Administration, the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, and the city of Stillwater.

    Stillwater Regional Airport is one of only four airports in the state offering scheduled commercial passenger air service. The new terminal replaces a building constructed in 1952 that was retrofitted for the launch of commercial air service in 2016.

    Offering modern facilities with concession space and two gates, the new terminal will serve Stillwater and the surrounding region for decades. McFarland Architects of Tulsa, Okla., handled the design work.

    Phase I of the project consists of the new terminal building with two gates, a parking lot and a 4-lane dropoff. Further roadway improvements will be in Phase II. Completion of the terminal is expected in August 2026.




