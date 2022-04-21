Stotz Equipment, a family-owned and operated John Deere dealership, is celebrating 75 years in business.

The company's roots with John Deere extend through four generations with more than 100 years in the John Deere business. Stotz Equipment attributes its long-term success to holding true to its founding values: Quality, Integrity, Loyalty, Caring and Community. They have made it their purpose to create a better life for their families, communities and those connected to the land.

"Seventy-five years is amazing. It's a tribute to all of the people who have built this company and the customers who have supported us through the years," said Tom Rosztoczy, Stotz Equipment president.

Over the last 75 years, Stotz Equipment has expanded to 24 stores across eight western states. When doing business with Stotz Equipment, you have access to the combined knowledge of more than 500 employees across a diverse western territory.

Stotz offers new and used equipment, implements, parts and service with a full-line of John Deere equipment, including agriculture, residential, compact construction, golf and commercial turf maintenance equipment.

The company continues to develop the precision segment of its business as well, with a growing team of around 30 dedicated individuals offering creative solutions to help its customers improve the performance of their operations.

Stotz Equipment was founded as Arizona Machinery in 1947 by Fred Elder and two partners. Although the name has since changed, the family is the same. Their vision is to be the best equipment dealer in the world. To achieve this, they strive to provide exceptional customer service and have made it their mission to make life easier for their customers by building long-term relationships, offering flexible solutions, providing their customers with uptime availability and minimizing customer effort.

For more information, visit www.StotzEquipment.com.

